Petrobras analyzes change in fuel price policy

× Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

Petrobras’ Board of Directors meets today to discuss a change in the state-owned fuel price policy, which aligns the amounts charged by refineries to variations in the international price of oil and exchange, reports O Globo.

“The counselors will discuss a proposal that, from now on, would be the company’s Board of Directors responsible for establishing the pricing policy. With that, the executive board of the state-owned company would just execute the decisions”says the report.

Currently, those who decide on the readjustments are the president of the state-owned company, the financial director and the logistics director. They do this based on the dollar and oil price and notify the Board of Directors.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 am, at the state-owned company’s headquarters in Rio. The president of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade, who is also one of the 11 directors, should not attend the meeting, as he is recovering from surgery, according to the newspaper. Caio took command of the state-owned company last month. José Mauro Coelho, his predecessor, left office in the face of the Bolsonaro government’s dissatisfaction with Petrobras (photo).