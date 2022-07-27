Petrobras (PETR4): change in who will decide fuel prices and anticipation of dividends will be under discussion by the Board

More than the release of the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) next Thursday (28), Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will be even more on investors’ radar due to the Board of Directors’ meetings that take place this Wednesday (27). ) and also on Thursday.

According to the newspaper O Globo, this Wednesday, the Council meets with a controversial agenda involving the current fuel price policy, which aligns the values ​​charged by refineries to variations in the international price of oil and exchange.

The discussion is about a proposal providing that the company’s Board itself would be responsible for establishing price policy, and the executive board would only carry out the decisions. Who currently decides on the adjustment is the CEO of the state-owned company, the financial director and the logistics director, who evaluate the indicators and inform the decision to the Board of Directors.

According to the newspaper, the Board meeting, starting at 9 am (Brasilia time) this Wednesday, does not include Caio Paes de Andrade, CEO and also one of the 11 directors, as he is recovering from surgery.

The newspaper points out, citing sources, that the main subject on the agenda is the proposal, which is being treated as “a structural change for the company”, but some classify it as an “electoral move”.

In recent days, it has also been highlighted that the company should evaluate, but in deliberation on Thursday, the anticipation of the payment of dividends to the Union.

On Monday, the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said that the government had sent official letters to Caixa, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Petrobras and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) asking for the quarterly payment of dividends, which are usually semiannual. Petrobras, however, has already made quarterly payments.

Later, Petrobras confirmed receipt of the letter and clarified, in a material fact, that all government requests are already included in the company’s shareholder remuneration policy. Even so, he informed that there is still no decision taken on new dividend payments in 2022.

“Petrobras is already anticipating amounts referring to quarterly dividends based on expected future receivables. For this quarter, we expect the company to announce US$ 12 billion, however, if the company anticipates figures for the next quarter, we do not rule out the possibility of increasing this level to US$ 16 billion”, evaluates Bradesco BBI.

