Petrobras (PETR4) must advance dividends of R$75 billion; understand

Business

THE Petrobras (PETR4) must anticipate the payment of dividends at the time of the release of its next financial statement, referring to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), according to Credit Suisse bank.

The document of Petrobras result will be announced this Thursday (28), at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), after the closing of the day’s trading session.

According to analysts from Credit Suisse, it will be from R$53 billion to R$75 billion in Petrobras dividends in advance that day.

The thesis is in line with the pressure made by the government for state-owned companies in general to distribute their earnings in advance, in order to improve the fiscal health of the Planalto in the short term.

This is so that the government delivers government accounts in the last year of the term in the blue, and includes Petrobras, but also other companies such as Caixa, BNDES and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), which currently pay dividends to the Union.

The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, sent a letter to the companies asking for the anticipation of dividendsformalizing the wishes of the Federal Government.

In the case of distribution of Petrobras earningsit is worth remembering that the anticipation movement – ​​of disclosure made together with the financial result – was already made in 2021.

According to sources heard by Broadcast, the company’s Board of Directors is already evaluating this possibility.

Also on Monday (25) the company, through a material fact, confirmed that it had received the letter from Colnago and stated that the government’s requests ‘are already included in the shareholder remuneration policy’. However, he added that ‘there is still no decision taken’.

“All decisions will be aligned with the policy, always respecting the principles of perpetuity and financial sustainability in the short, medium and long terms”, says Petrobras.

The sources consulted, however, predict a dividend of R$ 40 billion – a figure that is below Credit Suisse’s estimate.

This is because investment bank analysts take into account the announcement of future dividends – which does not directly influence the 2Q22 financial result, but increases the final amount.

Petrobras will have ‘high dividend payment’ after 2Q22, says BB-BI

In analysis on the Petrobras sharesBB-BI signed a buy recommendation for the shares and projected a ‘entry focused on dividends more attractive in the short term’.

“Based on production and sales in the quarter and on the exchange and oil levels observed throughout the period, we expect that 2Q22 will bring an excellent economic-financial result for the company, which has a high discount level (EV/EBITDA of 2.0x) and the prospect of continuing to pay a high volume of dividends”, says analyst Daniel Cobucci.

“We understand that this level of discount is due to the political risk, usual in state-owned companies with the elections approaching, as well as the pressure arising from the impacts of the high prices of derivatives in the domestic market. However, it is worth noting that oil prices have cooled in recent weeks, in addition to the fact that the ICMS decrease has come into effect”, he continues.

It is worth remembering that, according to data from Status Invest, the PETR4 have a dividend yield (DY) in the region of 40%.

The preferred shares of Petrobras closed with a strong rise of 4.67%, at R$ 30.70 during this Monday (25), representing the highest rise on the Ibovespa.