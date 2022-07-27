PGR manifests itself after senators contest filings

posted on 07/26/2022 19:47



Senators say there are irregularities in the pile-up recommendation – (credit: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado)

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) spoke, this Tuesday (26/7), on the challenges of parliamentarians regarding the shelving of actions of the CPI of Covid. This morning, a group of seven senators submitted to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a request for an investigation for malfeasance against the deputy PGR, Lindôra Araújo – who recommended the shelving of actions against the Chief Executive and allies in the investigation of the CPI.

In the demonstration, the PGR stated that Lindôra Araújo’s allegations have legal grounds.

“All manifestations sent to the Federal Supreme Court are duly motivated, meet technical criteria and the specific rules that regulate Criminal Law. Since the delivery of the CPI’s final report to the PGR, on October 27 of last year, the body has been adopting all measures to give due legal treatment to the material”, he wrote.

“As widely publicized on the institution’s website, the content initially presented did not meet the legal criteria to motivate the presentation of a criminal complaint against anyone: it did not bring the proper list of individualized evidence to support the indictments against authorities with jurisdiction for the prerogative of function nor the necessary correlation between each typical fact practiced and the pertinent documents”, reiterated the body.

Senators say there are irregularities in the pile-up recommendation. They also ask for the direct and personal manifestation of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The PGR claimed that it acts impartially.

“The PGR also reiterates that, although extremely important, the role of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry has a political character. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, has its performance limited by the principles that govern legal activity, which includes respect for due process of law, the guarantee of ample defense and the chain of custody of any evidence, fundamental to avoid future annulments. Parameters that have the purpose of protecting citizens and society against abuses by the State, in favor of the dignity of the human person,” he wrote.

PGR pileups

In a demonstration sent this Monday (25/7) to the STF, Lindôra Araújo said that she does not see how to hold Bolsonaro accountable, as indicated by the Covid CPI. She says that “numerous people infected did not even have direct or indirect contact (through third parties) with the President of the Republic, removing the possibility of accountability for this fact”.

Araújo also filed the indictment of current and former members of the government and parliamentarians allied to the Chief Executive: Marcelo Queiroga, Eduardo Pazuello, Élcio Franco, Braga Netto, Heitor Freire, Hélio Angotti and Osmar Terra (MDB-RS) and Ricardo Barros ( PP-PR).