Photos of Daniella Perez’s body were provided to the series by Gloria Perez

In addition to rescuing the events related to the murder of Daniela Perez, Pact Brutal, HBO Max’s documentary series, shows shocking images that expose the violence with which the actress’ life was taken. The records were provided by Daniela’s mother, Gloria. “If you want to tell this story, you have to show what they did”, explained the writer in an interview with Splash, from UOL.

For the author of novels, the photos do not allow the story to be minimized, as the defense of Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz tried to do at the time. “You look and that’s exactly what was done. So, does it hurt me to see that? Much. But it hurt me to see it live, as I saw it. And then see how that was treated in order to minimize (the crime)”.

In one of the versions given to the police, Guilherme claimed that he killed Daniela to defend himself. “He said it was an accident. But, it was not a casual thing. When you look at those photos, you see that there is nothing in the moment, it was done in an almost ritualistic way.”

Gloria said that Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, directors of Pacto Bruta”, were free to use the records as they saw fit. “I delivered and trusted them. I will not discuss the proportion of the photos, but the brutality contained in those photos”.

frame-author-gloria-perez-talks-about-the-series-death-of-daughter-daniela-072022 Gloria PerezPhoto: HBO Max/Play Gloria Perez and daughter Daniela The author and her daughter, murdered in 1992Instagram/Play Brutal Pact Daniela PerezHBO/Disclosure 030817-decorpoealmadanielaperez-600×400 The actress would have turned 50 in 2020reproduction 0