‘Pipoca’ success will define Ivete Sangalo’s future on ‘Masked Singer’ – 07/26/2022

With the debut of “Ivete’s Popcorn”a Globe evaluates how the program will be able to schedule its next year. That’s because the next few weeks will be fundamental to understand if the Sunday of Ivete Sangalo will be extended or aired for seasons.

It is explained: with the attraction entirely sold, the station will now observe the behavior of the audience in the coming weekends. In case the program becomes a fixed attraction, without a break, in its schedule, decisions will need to be made.

The main one concerns the “The Masked Singer Brasil”, a masked reality show directed by Ivete. The third season premiere is scheduled for January 15.

At first, the plan would be for “Pipoca” and “Masked” to take turns in the schedule, but in case “Pipoca” is stretched, it is not ruled out that Ivete will eventually be replaced in charge of the project.

For now, it remains maintained and should even command a warm-up at the end of the year with former participants of the attraction. Soon, the production will go out in search of names for the next masked ones.

At Globo, there is one certainty: Ivete pleases in charge of “Masked” and the possibility of replacing her is, at this moment, remote. In addition to being commercially important, the presenter is the face of the attraction. Everything will depend, now, on a possible grid adjustment and when “Pipoca” will rock in the near future.