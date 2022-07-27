PIS/Pasep and FGTS withdrawals are still available for workers

It is still possible to withdraw values ​​from the PIS/Pasep and FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). Workers who have not yet redeemed the salary allowance for 2019 or 2020, as well as the extraordinary FGTS resources, can still carry out the procedure.

Forgotten PIS/Pasep

As mentioned, the features of PIS/Pasep refers to the 2019 and 2020 base year salary allowance. Both benefits can be withdrawn until December 29. Otherwise, it will be necessary to wait for a new release, that is, only next year.

See who gets the benefit:

  • Worker who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year 2019 or 2020;
  • Worker enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;
  • Worker who received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year 2019 or 2020; and
  • Workers who have their data correctly informed by the employer to the Annual Social Information Relation (RAIS) or eSocial.

To find out if you are entitled to the allowance, simply consult the Digital Work Card application, available for download on Android and iOS devices. It is also possible to call Central Alô Trabalho, at number 158.

Workers entitled to the 2019 allowance will have to request the amounts, since the release is old. Just send an e-mail to [email protected] (changing the abbreviation “uf” for the abbreviation of the state in which you reside).

If you prefer, the holder can also apply in person, taking a photo document at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labour.

FGTS forgotten

The Federal Government released an extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS for workers who have a balance available in their accounts linked to the Guarantee Fund. The deposit calendar ended in June.

The amounts were credited to a digital savings account opened in the name of each worker at Caixa Tem. In this way, to have access to the resources, just download the application and log in.

On the platform it is possible to pay bills and slips, make online purchases with a virtual debit card, recharge your cell phone and even make transfers via PIX. Withdrawal will be available until December 15th.

Those who did not receive the amounts automatically will have to request the extraordinary withdrawal through the FGTS application.

