PIS with payment of R$ 1,212 RELEASED today (27)? Find out when you will receive and see the PIS 2022 TABLE and the PIS 2022 CALENDAR

Employees of private companies can still carry out the PIS 2022 withdrawal, this July. The benefit amount can reach up to BRL 1,212.

Check out all the details in this article. Query PIS 2022 and see the PIS 2022 table it’s the 2022 PIS calendar. Find out who is entitled and how much you will receive.

Since March 31 of this year, the payment of PIS 2022 is available. Unlike other labor allowances, to receive the PIS/PASEP 2022 must be requested by the taxpayer.

It is important to emphasize that the PIS 2022 takes into account the base year 2020.

In this way, those who worked the twelve months of the year will receive the maximum installment. Being reduced proportionally to the number of months worked. See the full table at the end of the article.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

O PIS it is paid to workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.