Pix put bankers against Bolsonaro, says Ciro Nogueira

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), declared this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) that Brazil started to have an independent Central Bank with the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to him, before the BC “it could be the government’s whip or candy for bankers”.

The minister’s statement is a response to the manifesto published by bankers and businessmen in defense of democracy, with the support of civil society organizations. The text, organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo), defends the electronic voting process and criticizes “unfounded attacks” to the elections. Here is the full text (1 MB).

For Ciro Nogueira, texts such as the manifesto are published because of the independence that Bolsonaro gave the Central Bank. The minister said that Pix, the instant payments system developed by the BC, moves billions per month – which, for the minister, took profit from banks with bank transfer fees that are now free.

“And now bankers can even sign manifestos against the president because they know they won’t be persecuted. They can sign manifestos against it because they are free from persecution, yes, but the independent Central Bank puts into practice the PIX, which per year transferred more than 30, 40 billion reais in fees that banks earned with each bank transfer and today is grace”, published Cyrus on Twitter.

Ciro argued that Bolsonaro does not need to worry about the businessmen’s manifesto, because voters will sign theirs on October 2, “supporting” Bolsonaro’s name.

“If you make someone lose 40 billion a year to benefit Brazilians, it is not surprising that the injured party signs a manifesto against you. But the beneficiaries, president, the tens of millions of beneficiaries of PiX will sign their manifesto too, on election day, supporting your name.” wrote the minister.

Here is the full text of the publications:

The 3 largest private banks, Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander Brasil, profited BRL 69.4 billion in 2021. This is the highest nominal value in history. It grew by 34.8% compared to 2020.

Manifest

The manifesto criticizes what it considers “attacks unaccompanied by evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process. He received the name of “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”.

The text will be read by former STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Celso de Mello at an event held on August 11, at the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco.

Also signed are singers and songwriters Chico Buarque and Arnaldo Antunes, former Central Bank president Armínio Fraga and former soccer player Walter Casagrande. There are about 2,600 signatories, according to the Power 360. Here is the full text of the manifesto (1 MB).

“We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here.”says the document, which does not directly quote Bolsonaro.

Bankers, businessmen and lawyers joined the text. Among others, according to the Power 360the following:

342 Artes, a movement led by producer, businesswoman and former actress Paula Lavigne, is gathering signatures from the artistic class.

O Power 360 had access to the list (complete – 24 KB) of signatories of the movement. It has 56 names. It includes those of actresses Débora Bloch and Alessandra Negrini, presenter Cazé Peçanha and chef Bel Coelho.