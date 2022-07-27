Pizzeria receives fake pix and delivers ‘fake’ soda and pizza in Teresina: ‘it wasn’t the first time’ | Piauí

Robson Costa, owner of a pizzeria in the East Zone of Teresina, decided to “troll” a scammer who tried to buy a pizza with a fake Pix last Monday (25). For this, he had a “fake” pizza and soda delivered.

According to Robson, he had already had a loss of R$ 300 with the same person for about a month and the man was already trying to coup against another establishment.

“About a month ago, we took this loss of R$ 300 with a fake Pix, it was the first time in 12 years of pizzeria, then we became more vigilant, especially with fake Pix. Now we only deliver after we really confirm the value account,” he said.

On Monday night (25), he noticed in the banking application the arrival of two Pix of R$ 0.01 (one cent). This has already made the entrepreneur aware.

Minutes later, the local attendant informed him that she was unable to verify the arrival of a transfer from a customer who had sent the receipt. They then realized that the document was forged.

With the transfer data of BRL 0.01, the man edited the voucher and changed the value to BRL 55, the value of the pizza.

Pizza without stuffing and salty juice

After realizing that it was probably the same man who had already scammed the pizzeria, they decided to play a “joke” with the man, delivering a pizza without filling and a juice with salt.

“I had no idea how to make it, the pizza maker came up with the idea of ​​sending only the dry pasta and she wrote the name ‘pix fake’ on the box. For the soda, we took the empty bottle and put a powdered juice. he could still drink the juice, then we added salt,” he said.

At the time of delivery, the address and physical characteristics were similar to those of the man who had previously carried out the scam. After the order was received and checked, the scammer told the businessman via WhatsApp that he had not understood the delivery that way and then blocked the pizzeria.

Bible verse and beer order

“We had sent a toy from one of the delivery people with the pizza, a rubber penis. So we talked to him about another number to ask for it back. He said he would return it and sent a message saying he ‘stole to eat‘” said the businessman.

The message refers to verse 30 of chapter 6 of the biblical proverbs, which says, “A thief is not despised if he steals to satisfy his hunger.”

However, after the videos recorded and posted by a group of entrepreneurs in the region, theanother businessman reported that the man was trying to pull the same scam, this time asking for beers.

“We are still going to look for the police and report it and we no longer rely only on the receipt. We are always looking to see if the value is accounted for”, said the businessman.

He highlighted another characteristic of this type of scam: “Another detail is that he did not put the normal address, he puts it on the street, that his house has no correct address, that the house has no number. They do this so we can’t charge you when they find out“, highlighted the businessman.