PM gets angry with service and handcuffs nurse at post – Direto das Ruas

Police officer gave voice of arrest after health professional asked the name of the victim

A nurse at the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) Leblon, in Campo Grande, ended up handcuffed by a military police officer while caring for a patient for asking her name during a screening procedure.

The case took place on Sunday, but the video showing the confusion at the health unit only gained repercussion this Tuesday.

The images show the nurse already handcuffed and inside the police car. Witnesses report that the military police officer had rescued a victim of domestic violence and taken her directly to the red area of ​​the UPA.

During the service, the nurse asked the victim’s name, which would have irritated the PM, charging for the service and that identification at that moment was not important. The employee replied that it was part of the procedure and ended up receiving a voice of arrest, further delaying care for the victim.

Lawyer Márcio Almeida, who represents the Union of Nursing Workers of Campo Grande, said that “there was an excess and that at no time did Edinho refuse to provide care”.

The nurse was taken to Depac (Community Emergency Service) Cepol, but the delegate on duty understood that there was no criminal conduct and the nurse was released.

O Campo Grande News contacted Sesau (Municipal Health Department) and is awaiting a response. The Coren-MS (Regional Nursing Council) reported that it will not comment on the case.

In a note, the Military Police reported that “there is no information on the reason for the employee’s driving to the health center. health as a result of a serious injury. According to the police report, the employee would have left the victim standing, bleeding and being supported by the military police, having left the emergency sector. Due to such behavior, the employee was taken to the Police Station to provide clarification on his behavior, having been driven inside the vehicle along with the military police”.

Straight from the Streets – The situation arrived through Direto das Ruas, the channel for readers to interact with the Campo Grande News. Anyone who has flagrant, suggestions, news, audio, photos and videos can collaborate on WhatsApp at the number (67) 99669-9563.

Click here and submit a suggestion now.

In order for your image to have better quality, we recommend that photos and videos be taken with the cell phone in a horizontal position.