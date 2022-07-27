Police officer denounced for assaulting his ex received homage in the Rio Chamber: ‘Zeous professional and who fulfills his mission with respect to the human being’ | Rio de Janeiro

In addition to serving as head of investigations for the Special Police for the Protection of Women (Deam) from Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of Rio, Marcos André de Oliveira dos Santos, 50, received a motion of praise from the City Council of Rio de Janeiro.

The tribute made in April last year, and proposed by councilor Verônica Costa (PL), aimed to honor the good services provided by the police officer.

“A zealous and tireless professional in the hours of daily toil, fulfilling his mission with dignity and respect for the human being”, says the document of the tribute.

Recordings show police aggression against ex-partner: ‘Choose: punch in the head, spray in the throat or apnea’

But neither the work in a specialist that deals with violence against women, nor the public tribute, were able to stop the violent man who attacked his ex-partner.

Marcos André was denounced by the Public Ministry for bodily harm, injury, threat and psychological violence against his ex-girlfriend, a 29-year-old lawyer, who lives in hiding and in fear.

“I didn’t want to report him because I knew there would be chaos. I’m afraid, do you understand? And the argument is that he is a policeman. So, all that protects him is the police. He has to have a gun because he’s a cop. Can you imagine going to a police station to make a record and come face to face with a policeman who assaulted his partner? How will you feel? Will you trust the police?”, asks the victim, who was encouraged by her brother to report Marcos André to the police. General Office of the Civil Police.

1 of 1 Police officer Marcos André de Oliveira dos Santos, 50 years old — Photo: Reproduction Police officer Marcos André de Oliveira dos Santos, 50 years old — Photo: Reproduction

Clothing control and family estrangement

According to the MP’s complaint, after a few months of relationship, the accused began to control the clothes that the victim wore, to forbid her to have friends and even to attend a gym with male professionals. He also started to monitor her phone conversations and social networks, and even took her away from her family.

In March 2022, the Civil Police Internal Affairs opened a disciplinary administrative investigation of a punitive nature against Marcos André. The police officer currently works at the Praça Mauá Police Station, as a notary officer.

According to the Civil Police, Marcos André de Oliveira dos Santos is in internal services until the administrative process is completed. Police said he was denounced by the MP after being indicted by the internal affairs department.

Already the defense of Marcos André stated that he was not summoned and that he needs to confirm the information to pronounce.

Regarding the motion to pay tribute to Marcos André, councilor Verônica Costa said that she totally repudiates the attacks by the civil police officer, and that when she made the request she was not aware of the episodes of violence.

Recordings show the violent side of the policeman

According to one of the reports, at the turn of the year, Marcos André did not want to celebrate New Year’s Eve and also did not allow the victim to celebrate with his own family.

He said: “If your sister shows up here, I’ll pierce you, I’ll kill you and kill myself later”.

In January of this year, the victim ended the relationship for not being able to stand the “sick jealousy” of the police officer. But, according to the complaint, he did not accept and made another series of threats.

The victim says that she was slapped and hair pulled and that, in addition to physical aggression, she was also cursed, immobilized and humiliated.

The woman then began to record the conversations with the policeman. The transcript is in the complaint.

In some passages, he says:

“If I get something on your cell phone, I’ll kick your ass, do you hear me?”

“I’m going to f*** your life”

“I’m going to kill you motherfucker, I’m going to kill you”

“I’ll send a woman to spank you”

“I can’t let you go unpunished (…) I would do worse, but I’ll just tell you to spank you and you’ll be a woman”

‘You choose: punch to the head, spray to the throat or apnea’

The woman even questions whether he, as a police officer, can beat a woman.