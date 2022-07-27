Politicians’ promises: governors fulfilled 39% of campaign commitments after 3 and a half years in office | Policy

With just six months to go until the end of the current terms, the governors of the 26 states and the Federal District only kept four out of ten promises made during the 2018 election campaign.

Survey made by g1 after three and a half years of government shows that 39% of 1,157 appointments assumed by the candidates at the time, elected for a four-year term, were fully complied with.

The actions taken by state governments between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2022 were considered – that is, exactly three and a half years of government. The complete balance of the four years will be published later, at the end of the term.

The complete list by state is on the special page “Politicians’ Promises”. In the link, you can see all the promises made by the governors and the progress of each one. To select the pledges in 2018, the g1 considered what can be clearly charged and measured.

The progress of promises

In the previous update, after two and a half years of management, the percentage of fulfilled promises was 26% – a difference of 13 percentage points from the current rate of 39%.

The survey data also show that 24% of the promises were partially fulfilled during three and a half years of management – ​​which means that there are still pending issues for the work to be considered delivered. A year ago, this percentage was the same, 24%.

On the other hand, promises that have not yet been fulfilled by state governments are 38%. In June 2021, it was 50%. Only two commitments could not be evaluated yet.

Since 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has been an argument used repeatedly by state governments as a reason for not being able to fulfill certain promises.

In the monitoring carried out in June 2021, managers cited the pandemic in their justifications about the progress of projects in almost 1/5 of the promises not fulfilled or partially fulfilled.

One year later, in June 2022, the pandemic is still cited in 1/6 of the promises not fulfilled or fulfilled in part. Along with that, the lack of resources and the economic crisis were also constant arguments between state administrations.

Politicians’ promises: methodology

In absolute numbers, the result of evaluating the promises is:

In percentage terms, promises involving urban mobility and tourism lead the ranking of unfulfilled ones. On the other hand, among the commitments fulfilled, those involving transparency, administration and education and culture have the highest percentages.

See the breakdown of promises by theme:

What are the criteria for measuring promises?

Not yet fulfilled: when what was promised was not carried out and is not valid/in operation

when what was promised was not carried out and is not valid/in operation In part: when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending

when the promise was partially fulfilled, with pending Fulfilled: when the promise was fully fulfilled, with no backlog

That is, if the promise is to inaugurate a work, the status is “fulfilled” only if the work has already been inaugurated; otherwise, it is “failed”. If the promise is to build 10 hospitals and 5 have already been opened, the status is “in part”. If the promise is to open 10 km of a highway and 5 km have already been delivered to the population, the status is “in part”.