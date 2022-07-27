Predictions for the quarterfinal games

For you who couldn’t wait any longer for the next phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil, the time has come. The quarter-finals of the knockout tournament begin today (27), with the promise of a lot of emotion on the field.

Two games open work this Wednesday: Atlético-GO x Corinthians, at Antônio Accioly stadium, and Flamengo x Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, both at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Tomorrow (28), it’s time for São Paulo and América-MG to face each other at Morumbi Stadium, at 8 pm, and Fortaleza and Fluminense to duel half an hour later, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Castelão.

The quarter-final return games take place in three weeks. Corinthians x Atlético-GO, Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico x Flamengo will be played on the 17th, Wednesday, while América-MG x São Paulo will close the quarterfinals on the 18th, Thursday.

So, what are your guesses for the clashes? The columnists of UOL Esporte were summoned and placed their bets for the first duels between the teams. In the opinion of the majority, Flamengo and São Paulo start ahead, while the other two games end in a tie. Check out:

Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Corinthians

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

Flamengo vs Atletico

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Flamengo

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Menon – Flemish

Milly Lacombe – Flamengo

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo

Sao Paulo vs America MG

Alicia Klein – Sao Paulo

Amara Moira – Sao Paulo

Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo

Milton Neves – Sao Paulo

Renato Maurício Prado – Sao Paulo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo

Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo

Fortaleza vs Fluminense

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense

Julio Gomes – Fortaleza

Menon – Fluminense

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense

Vitor Guedes – Fluminense