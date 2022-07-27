Premiere broadcasts Vasco x CRB

The ball will roll for the first 90 minutes of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg starts this Wednesday, the 27th, with great coverage from TV Globo, sportv and Premiere. Finalists in the 2013 edition and opponents for the fourth consecutive season in the tournament, Flamengo and Athletico-PR do the red-black duel at Maracanã. Soon after ‘Pantanal’, Luis Roberto directs the transmission of TV Globo for all of Brazil – except the states of São Paulo and Goiás –, together with commentators Junior, Roger Flores and Sandro Meira Ricci. In sportv and Premiere, the narrator Gustavo Villani is the narrator who tells the story of the match for the whole country, aided by the analyzes of Lédio Carmona, Pedrinho and Fernanda Colombo, responsible for ‘Central do Apito’.

Warming up in sportv starts earlier. Starting at 5:30 pm, Magno Navarro and Pedrinho will be at Maracanã for a special ‘Tá Na Área’, bringing updated information, team arrivals and the last preparations for the confrontation. Then, at 20:00, Gustavo Villani leads the pre-game, with analysis of the lineups and all the atmosphere that precedes the match, with reporters following the expectations of the fans in the surroundings of the stadium and also in the capital of Paraná.

In the other duel of the night, Atlético-GO receives Corinthians, at 21:30, at Antônio Accioly, a confrontation that took place last season in the third phase and which is repeated this year, for the quarterfinals of the competition. TV Globo shows all the emotions of the match, with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Ricardinho and Sálvio Spinola for the states of São Paulo and Goiás. Milton Leite, Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson form the sportv2 and Premiere broadcast team, which broadcast the game throughout Brazil.

This Thursday it will be the turn of São Paulo and América-MG to enter the field to start defining who goes to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, with live broadcast of sportv and Premiere for the whole country. Igor Rodrigues and Grafite lead the ‘Tá Na Área’ straight from Morumbi, stage of the match, starting at 16:15. Later, at 6:30 pm, Grafite joins narrator Luiz Carlos Jr., and commentators Alexandre Lozetti and Salvio Spinola for the pre-match and broadcast of the match.

Wednesday, 27th of July

21:30 – Flamengo x Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup)

Broadcast: TV Globo for all of Brazil (except São Paulo and Goiás); sportv and Premiere

21:30 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians (Brazil Cup)

Broadcast: TV Globo to São Paulo and Goiás; sportv and Premiere

Thursday, 28th of July

19h – Vasco x CRB (Brazilian Championship – Serie B)

Broadcast: Premiere

20h – São Paulo x America-MG (Brazil Cup)

Transmission: sportv and Premiere

21:30 – Sport x Guarani (Brazilian Championship – Serie B)

Broadcast: Premiere

Friday, July 29

19h – Bahia x Náutico (Brazilian Championship – Serie B)

Transmission: sportv and Premiere

21:30 – Tombense x Sampaio Corrêa (Brazilian Championship – Series B)

Streaming: sportv2 and Premiere