Presenter says at what age did she lose her virginity

The presenter Eliana Michaelichen, 48, opened the game about life, career and curiosities in an interview with the channel “Quem Pode, Pode”, on Youtube, and did not stay on the fence to say that she lost her virginity at 18.

In a conversation with presenters Fernanda Paes Leme, 39, and Giovanna Ewbank, 35, the artist participated in the painting “To whom you give your little fingers”, in which the challenge was to use your fingers to answer questions.

Ewbank opened the board asking: “answer with your fingers, Eliana, how old was your first time?”, she asked. “I believe, people. What a thing”, reacted the presenter, laughing.

To break the ice, Fernanda Paes Leme started the game and gestured with her hands revealing that she had lost her virginity at 17. “Wow, how sweet,” joked Ewbank.

Eliana then entered the game and made the number 18 with her hands to say how old she was. “Actually, it was 18,” she said.

“18 like me”, commented Giovanna Ewbank. “Wow, late, right? If we only knew, right?”, laughed Eliana. “Did you mean it, did you have any experience before?” asked Ewbank. “No. Preliminaries, right? Eighteen was real”, he replied to the presenter of “Programa da Eliana” (SBT).

Fernanda Paes Leme did not miss the chance to mention the song “Dedinhos”, by Eliana.

“It used to be just with the little fingers, right, Eliana? That’s a lie, that’s terrible. Cut that part”, he snapped. “I won’t tell you, but it’s wonderful to play and you have to”, concluded Eliana.