presenter says she has already sent and sends nudes to her husband

In addition to revealing that she lost her virginity at age 18, presenter Eliana Michaelichen, 48, confided in an interview with the YouTube channel “Quem Pode, Pode”, which is part of the team of women who send nudes to their partner — she is married to TV director Adriano Ricco.

“Have you sent nudes?”, asked presenter Fernanda Paes Leme. “Yes. Of course,” said Eliana. “Send nudes?”, reinforced the also presenter Giovanna Ewbank. “Oh, pro husband? Of course”, assured the presenter of “Programa da Eliana” (SBT). “How lucky, huh!”, joked Fê.

Eliana, however, highlighted that there is always a fear that the intimate record sent to the partner will become public. “But it’s dangerous, right, people,” she commented.

“I’m afraid to send nudes”, confided Giovanna Ewbank. “Me too. Nowadays, I have [medo]”, said Elena.

Fernanda Paes Leme, then, advised both to always produce for the intimate click. “I have a tactic that I’m going to reveal to you. If you’re going to send nudes, send produced that if it leaks it will make money”, she suggested.

“Send a beautiful nudes”, laughed Eliana. “Invest in nudes”, agreed Fe.

In addition to the joking atmosphere, the SBT presenter did not fail to highlight the importance of the Carolina Dieckmann Law, enacted in 2012, to protect against the misuse of a person’s personal information and materials on the internet.

Glad it became law. Can you imagine nowadays if there was this freedom of the person to receive and spread what they wanted? Respect for the love of God.

Eliana

“Carolina managed to deal with the situation in an incredible way so that she could bring other women what to do in a case like this”, praised Giovanna Ewbank. “She was a great example”, concluded Eliana.

First time

In the conversation with presenters Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, the artist participated in the painting “To whom you give your little fingers”, in which the challenge was to use your fingers to answer questions, and revealed that she lost her virginity at 18.

Ewbank opened the board asking: “answer with your fingers, Eliana, how old was your first time?”, she asked. “I believe, people. What a thing”, reacted the presenter, laughing.

Eliana then entered the game and made the number 18 with her hands to say how old she was. “Actually, it was eighteen,” she said.

“18 like me”, commented Giovanna Ewbank. “Wow, late, right? If we only knew, right?”, laughed Eliana. “Did you mean it, did you have any experience before?” asked Ewbank. “No. Preliminaries, right? Eighteen was real”, he replied to the presenter of “Programa da Eliana”.