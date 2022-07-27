Preview of accumulated inflation until July is the 2nd highest since 2004 – News

despite the preview of the monthly inflation for July, of 0.13%, released this Tuesday (26)being the lowest since 2020, according to the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index 15), the rate accumulated in the year, between January and July 2022, of 5.79%, is the second highest since 2004, when the calculation carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) began.

The highest accumulated change was recorded in July 2015, at 6.90%. In third place was the inflation accumulated in the same period of 2016, with IPCA-15 of 5.19%.

In 2015, the index was released on July 22 and presented an overall monthly variation of 0.59%. Recife was the capital that had the highest inflation in the month, 0.87%, and Belém, the lowest rate, 0.26%.





In that month, in comparison with June of the same year, the price increases were due to the Housing (1.15%) and Communication (0.59%) groups. The item responsible for the greatest variation was electricity, with an increase of 1.91%, which had already shown increases in previous months, and was projected as the biggest individual impact on the index, with 0.07 percentage point (pp). That year, electricity bill rates had an average increase of 44.75%, even higher in Curitiba (62.46%), Porto Alegre (57.50%) and São Paulo (55.46%).

In the Communication group, fixed and mobile services rose 1.28% and 0.83% in that month, respectively.





Lower inflation accumulated in the year

The lowest inflation previews recorded in the first seven months of the year of the historical series were 2020, with an index of 0.67%, July 2017, with 1.44%, and 2006, with 1.68%. %.

In 2020, in the fourth month of the Covid-19 pandemic, monthly inflation rose 0.30%, after the result of 0.02% recorded in June. That year, of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, five showed an increase in July. The biggest impact, of 0.22 percentage point, and the biggest positive change, of 1.11%, were with the Transport group, the first increase after four consecutive months of declines.

The second biggest impact, 0.08 pp, was from Housing, with a variation of 0.50%. The declines were in the Apparel groups, with a decrease of 0.91% in the month, and Food and beverages, with deflation of 0.13%. The information is from the IBGE, from the comparison of variations accumulated in the year to the current month (%), July 2004 – July 2022.



