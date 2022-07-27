Prisoner confesses to killing ex-wife: ‘I shot her, many’

Queven da Silva e Silva, arrested for killing his ex-wife in downtown Rio de Janeiro in the early hours of last Tuesday, 26, confessed to the crime in testimony at the police station. He said he got home, saw a “naked guy” and shot him several times. Sarah Pereira, 24, was killed inside her home with 16 shots.

“I shot the door, I went upstairs, I shot the gate, I shot the door again, I went into the room, my son and daughter were lying down, the guy there naked, she had run to her sister’s room, I asked the her sister leave and killed her. I shot her. Many,” said the criminal.

Queven da Silva e Silva was arrested in a patrol that took place in Santa Teresa, in the Central Region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the PM present at the event, he would have taken a motorcycle taxi to the victim’s house and then disposed of the weapon in a ditch.

Queven has 47 stints with the police, for murder, robbery and trafficking, and outstanding arrest warrants.

Sarah’s mother said that she was beaten by her ex-husband. “I always used to talk, but nowadays no one listens to anyone. She was done, she didn’t want anything to do with him anymore. Jail is too little for him, jail is too little,” said Beatriz.

The Fire Department said it was called at 4:35 am after neighbors heard gunshots. Upon arriving at the place, they found Sarah dead.

According to reports, the man arrived on the street shooting, went up to the apartment where Sarah lived with her two children, mother and sister, and killed the young woman.

Sarah’s children — a 2-month-old baby and a 4-year-old child — were in another room and had physical injuries. Sixteen bullet casings were found in the apartment.