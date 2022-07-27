Profit rises 7% to R$1.1 billion in 2Q22 – Money Times

THE Neoenergy (NEOE3) profited R$ 1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up 7% compared to the same period last year, shows a document sent to the market this Tuesday (26).

Operating revenue, on the other hand, remained practically stable, with an increase of 1%, to R$ 9.6 billion.

On the other hand, Ebitda, which measures the operating result, soared 40%, totaling R$ 3.2 billion.

Operating expenses were R$42 million, R$2 million higher than last year.

The company ended the period with an investment of R$ 4.6 billion in the first six months of 2022.

In a note, the company controlled by Spanish Iberdrola said that it maintained “sustainable financial growth” in the period, and highlighted the increase in the volume of investments, with a focus on expanding the portfolio of renewable energy generation and distribution networks.

Between January and June, Neoenergia’s investments (Capex) totaled 4.6 billion reais, a figure 30% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021.

In the renewable generation segment, the electric company said that its wind energy production increased by 123.77% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021, reaching 917 gigawatt-hours (GWh). The results were boosted by the start-up, last year, of the Chafariz wind farm, in Paraíba.

In the networks segment, which comprises the group’s five distributors, Neoenergia said that the concessionaires continued to improve the quality of energy supply.

The highlight was Neoenergia Brasília, the last distributor incorporated into the group, which started to comply with the regulatory limits of FEC (frequency of power interruption) and reduced the percentage of energy losses for the sixth consecutive quarter.

with Reuters

