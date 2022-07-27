Protests mark meeting on the possibility of changing the Barra-Ondina circuit in Salvador’s carnival | Bahia

The meeting on the possibility of moving the traditional Barra-Ondina circuit, from Salvador’s carnival, to the edge of Boca do Rio, took place this Tuesday (26), in a business building in the Caminho das Árvores neighborhood. However, the change has not yet been defined.

After the meeting, it was decided that a change project should be completed and presented by the end of August to the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, as well as to public security agencies.

The SOS Carnaval group, made up of residents and businesspeople from Barra, was in front of the building where the meeting took place. Leaflets were distributed and signatures collected for a petition that has 5,500 names registered against the change.

At Tuesday’s protest, protesters held a sign with the phrase: “say yes to the tradition of the carnival of trios in Barra-Ondina“.

2 of 4 Grupo SOS Carnaval was in front of the building, located on Caminho das Árvores, to distribute pamphlets and collect signatures against the move — Photo: Adriana Oliveira/TV Bahia Grupo SOS Carnaval was in front of the building, located on Caminho das Árvores, to distribute pamphlets and collect signatures against the move — Photo: Adriana Oliveira/TV Bahia

According to the president of Empresa Salvador Turismo (Saltur), Isaac Edington, a study for the change takes place because of problems related to the infrastructure of the Barra-Ondina circuit.

“Barra no longer supports the circuit. At the same time, [tentamos] establish commitments so that we can improve Carnival as a whole.”

According to the president of Comcar, Joaquim Nery, the board of directors of the Carnival Council, Saltur technicians and other technicians involved in the party are part of the project. The Military Police, the Health Department and representatives of Urban Mobility will be called to collaborate in the debate.

Representatives of the Carnival Municipal Council (Comcar), the city hall of the Bahian capital and the Military Police participated in the meeting on Tuesday.

3 of 4 Dodô Circuit (Barra/Ondina) during Carnival 2020 in Salvador — Photo: Max Haack/Ag Haack Dodô Circuit (Barra/Ondina) during Carnival 2020 in Salvador — Photo: Max Haack/Ag Haack

The announcement about the possibility of change was made on June 7 by Mayor Bruno Reis. At the time, the municipal manager stated that the city government will carry out a major road intervention, which starts in Boca do Rio, passes through Pituaçu and goes to Piatã.

Salvador mayor says moving from the Barra-Ondina circuit to the edge of Boca do Rio is a ‘concrete possibility’

A few days after the announcement, Comcar set up a commission made up of architects and professionals from other areas to study the possibility of change.

Last Saturday (23), singer Bell Marques was against the possibility of changing the traditional Barra-Ondina circuit next year, in 2023. The statement was made through a video posted on a social network.

4 of 4 Orla da Boca do Rio in Salvador can host a carnival circuit — Photo: Publicity/Prefecture of Salvador Orla da Boca do Rio in Salvador can host a carnival circuit — Photo: Publicity/Prefecture of Salvador

The proposal is for the circuit to continue for four kilometers along the coast of Salvador to the neighborhood of Patamares. According to the city hall, this stretch must undergo a requalification and will gain a boardwalk.

The preparation for requalification was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality and provides for the expropriation of a territory that encompasses 22 plots of land, a total area of ​​more than 74,000 meters.

The new circuit would remove the trios and the big blocks from the Dodô circuit, in Barra-Ondina, which would only have smaller attractions, as happens in pre-carnival events, such as Fuzuê and Furdunço.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻