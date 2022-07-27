“Proved to be more ally of Camilo and PT”

National president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi stated that governor Izolda Cela (PDT) proved to be more of an ally of former governor Camilo Santana (PT) and the PT “than a person who respects the democratic decisions of the party that made her vice governor and consequently governor of Ceará”.

The governor announced on Tuesday afternoon the request to disaffiliate the pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes, after being passed over in an internal dispute with Roberto Cláudio (PDT), who became a candidate for the Palace of Abolition.

“She proved to be more of an ally of Camilo and PT than a person who respects the democratic decisions of the party that made her vice-governor and, consequently, governor of Ceará”, Lupi wrote to O POVO.

Asked about the path of the PDT in 2022 in the face of a tense state election and an internal context of attrition, the party president stated that this “environment does not exist”, as the “decision was made democratically”.

“Those who do not respect democracy end up making lonely and selfish decisions”, evaluated the former minister. And he projected: “We are going to win in Ceará with Ciro and Roberto Claudio: wait and see.”

