Qualicorp (QUAL3) melts 8% this Tuesday. What does the drop say about health stocks?

THE Qualicorp (QUAL3) led the casualties of the Ibovespa in this Tuesday’s trading session (26).

At actions of the company closed down 8.1%, at R$9.19.

Régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, from Land Investmentsbelieve that what drives the fall is the fact that the market has a “very negative” view of companies in the health sector.

Analysts point out that the sector’s results in the first quarter of the year were not good, and the expectation is that they will remain bad.

Chinchilla and Novaes point out that the projected growth of new adherents to the plan is not expressive, predicting low revenue and margins and bad profit.

“This, added to the minimum wage regulation for nursing professionals and the uncertainty of how the second semester will be, [explica por que] Qualicorp has been devaluing itself well in the month”, they comment.

With a similar perspective, Fabio Galdino, from Veronezi Investimentossees the scenario for the health sector more challenging, and recalls that the Itaú BBA (one of the few banks with active coverage of the paper) downgraded its outlook for the stock in the last month, with the recommendation dropping from “buy” to “neutral”.

