Rafael Cabral on Cruzeiro: fine, proposal and adaptation weigh permanently; see details | cruise

According to the ge, Cruzeiro’s football board was informed by the goalkeeper of the proposals he received – Samporia, São Paulo and other clubs sought him out – and will try to keep him, even in a possible change of opinion by Rafael Cabral. Officially, the club does not comment on negotiations.

Nonetheless, the biggest fear of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management is losing him to the foreign market. Cabral’s contractual fine, abroad, is considered fragile due to the weakening of the real against foreign currencies, such as the dollar and euro. However, the signal that Rafael Cabral wants to stay is a positive sign.

Information on the demand for Sampdoria, from Italy, was released by the journalist Samuel Venancio. In turn, the search for São Paulo was published by Itatiaia Radio. In both cases, the ge confirmed the information.

Rafael Cabral has a contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024 and is well adapted to the Minas Gerais club, so far. He took the starting position in the team and has been having good performances in Serie B, the last against Bahia, when he prevented the competitor for access from tying the game.