Registration deadline is closed, and Flamengo will not have new reinforcements until the end of the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo even tried, but will not have new reinforcements for the dispute of the final phases of the Brazil’s Cup. The deadline for registration for the knockout tournament ended at 7 pm this Tuesday, the deadline for registration in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). The only news from the team for the final stretch of the competition are Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal.

The club agreed earlier this week to signing of Guillermo Varela, from Dynamo Moscow. The Uruguayan right-back, however, will arrive in Rio de Janeiro only in the next few days to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract until the middle of 2023. Flamengo, therefore, did not have time to regularize him in time to compete in the knockout stage. national forest.

If he is regularized by Saturday, the 30th, he will be the third change in Flamengo’s list of entries in the Libertadores quarterfinals – alongside Cebolinha and Vidal. In addition to the continental competition, Varela will also be able to play in the second round of the Brasileirão, since the deadline for entries is August 26.

Another name in negotiation with Flamengo, Wallace is in a more complicated situation. If he is hired by the Rio de Janeiro club, he will only be able to play in the Brasileirão and the possible semifinals and final of Libertadores-in case Rubro-Negro eliminates Corinthians in the quarterfinals, of course. Oscar, another board target, is in the same situation.

Without new reinforcements, but in a good phase, Flamengo opens the confrontation of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, against Athletico-PR. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time) at Maracanã. The return duel will be at Arena da Baixada, on August 17th.