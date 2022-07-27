Renan Calheiros throws in the towel over Tebet after Fachin’s decision

One of the main leaders of the Lula wing of the MDB, Senator Renan Calheiros (AL) threw in the towel in his offensive to try to stop the candidacy of fellow member Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) for the Planalto Palace.

To interlocutors, Renan admitted this Tuesday (26/7) that there was nothing more to be done after the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, rejected a request to postpone the convention that will make Tebet’s candidacy official.

The request had been filed by Hugo Caju, a longtime ally of Renan. The emedebista asked the TSE to postpone the convention, scheduled to take place virtually this Wednesday (27/7).

The decisive blow to Renan’s pretensions, say allies of the Alagoan emedebista, was Fachin’s endorsement of the voting system hired by the MDB.

In the action at the TSE, Caju questioned the safety of collecting the secret votes of the convention through the application zoom. Fachin, however, understood that there was no concrete evidence of the risk of vote secrecy.

Renan’s expectation was that the minister would at least ask for more time to analyze the safety of the model defended by the national president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi.

Now, Renan and his allies within the party say, behind the scenes, that they intend to focus on consolidating support for former president Lula in the first round of the election at state conventions.

***pre-candidates for the presidency The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***Facade of the Planalto Palace With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises ***Brasília (DF), 09/21/2018 – Event: Ciro Gomes Campaign – Location Núcleo Bandeirante Photo: JP Rodrigues/Special for Metrópoles Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party’s leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, the politician withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis ***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as a pre-candidate of the legend for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram ***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR ****Photo-Eymael-a-Christian-Democrat Eymael (DC) – Eymael has been presented since 2020 as a pre-candidate of the Christian Democracy (DC) for the PresidencyRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira ***Lula, pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) – the teacher’s name has already been officially released by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis ****Photo-Sofia-Manzano Sofia Manzano (PCB) – The teacher’s name was officially confirmed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) to run for president Playback / Instagram *****Foto-vera-lucia-pre-presidential candidate Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) launched the sociologist as a pre-candidate of the party for the Presidency of the RepublicRomerito Pontes/Disclosure ****Photo-Luciano-Bivar-presidential candidate Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Luciano Bivar is official as a pre-candidateMichael Melo/Metropolis *****Foto-pablo-marçal Pablo Marçal (PROS) – The businessman is a pre-candidate for the presidency of Brazil by the Republican Party of Social Order (PROS)Igo Estrela / Metropolis 0