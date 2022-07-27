Renan Calheiros throws in the towel over Tebet after Fachin’s decision

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Renan Calheiros throws in the towel over Tebet after Fachin’s decision 6 Views

One of the main leaders of the Lula wing of the MDB, Senator Renan Calheiros (AL) threw in the towel in his offensive to try to stop the candidacy of fellow member Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) for the Planalto Palace.

To interlocutors, Renan admitted this Tuesday (26/7) that there was nothing more to be done after the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, rejected a request to postpone the convention that will make Tebet’s candidacy official.

The request had been filed by Hugo Caju, a longtime ally of Renan. The emedebista asked the TSE to postpone the convention, scheduled to take place virtually this Wednesday (27/7).

The decisive blow to Renan’s pretensions, say allies of the Alagoan emedebista, was Fachin’s endorsement of the voting system hired by the MDB.

In the action at the TSE, Caju questioned the safety of collecting the secret votes of the convention through the application zoom. Fachin, however, understood that there was no concrete evidence of the risk of vote secrecy.

Renan’s expectation was that the minister would at least ask for more time to analyze the safety of the model defended by the national president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi.

Now, Renan and his allies within the party say, behind the scenes, that they intend to focus on consolidating support for former president Lula in the first round of the election at state conventions.

Color photograph of an electronic voting machine. In the image, the 9 numbers and the confirm and correct buttons appear***pre-candidates for the presidency

The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Colored photograph of the facade of the Planalto Palace***Facade of the Planalto Palace

With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises

Colored photography by Ciro Gomes. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears with open arms, in the midst of a crowd.***Brasília (DF), 09/21/2018 – Event: Ciro Gomes Campaign – Location Núcleo Bandeirante Photo: JP Rodrigues/Special for Metrópoles

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party’s leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, the politician withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis

Color photography by Felipe D'ávila. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears speaking into a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears a light blue shirt. The blurred background is orange and reads New***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections

Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as a pre-candidate of the legend for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram

Color photograph of President Jair Bolsonaro. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side.***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR

Eymael, pre-candidate for the Presidency - Metrópoles****Photo-Eymael-a-Christian-Democrat

Eymael (DC) – Eymael has been presented since 2020 as a pre-candidate of the Christian Democracy (DC) for the PresidencyRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Color photography by Leonardo Pericles. He is a man, black, curly hair, black, short in size. In the photo, he appears with open arms. He wears a white t-shirt and a green jacket over it. He wears a blue surgical mask.***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate

Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira

Color photograph in which former president Lula appears speaking in front of a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears formal clothes and a beard***Lula, pre-candidate

Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis

Color photography by Simone Tebet. He is a white, straight-haired, black woman of medium size. In the photo, she appears speaking in front of a microphone, with her hands open. She wears a dark blue dress with 3/4 sleeves. The blurred background is blue***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate

Simone Tebet (MDB) – the teacher’s name has already been officially released by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis

Sofia Manzano, politician, has blond hair, fair skin and wears glasses- Metropolis****Photo-Sofia-Manzano

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – The teacher’s name was officially confirmed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) to run for president Playback / Instagram

Vera Lúcia, sociologist and presidential candidate*****Foto-vera-lucia-pre-presidential candidate

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) launched the sociologist as a pre-candidate of the party for the Presidency of the RepublicRomerito Pontes/Disclosure

Luciano Bivar, federal deputy and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic - Metrópoles****Photo-Luciano-Bivar-presidential candidate

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Luciano Bivar is official as a pre-candidateMichael Melo/Metropolis

*****Foto-pablo-marçal

Pablo Marçal (PROS) – The businessman is a pre-candidate for the presidency of Brazil by the Republican Party of Social Order (PROS)Igo Estrela / Metropolis

0

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

See the 62 symptoms of Covid long, according to research – 07/26/2022 – Balance and Health

At least 62 symptoms can be associated with long-term Covid, according to a study published …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved