Renan pays bail, and MP asks that R$ 242 thousand go to the widow of dead biker – 07/26/2022

Defender Renan Victor da Silva deposited the 200 minimum wages (equivalent to R$242,400) this morning (26th) and thus released the bail required to leave prison last Saturday. The amount was defined because the Civil Police considered that the Palmeiras player (on loan to Red Bull Bragantino) committed murder, after he ran over and killed motorcyclist Eliezer Pena in Bragança Paulista (SP).

As is customary in cases like this, the money will be deposited in court until the conclusion of the process and can be returned to the accused if he is acquitted. But prosecutor Rogério Filócomo asked that the full amount be reverted immediately to Eliezer’s family, who left a wife and two young daughters.

“I understand that the amount of the bail to be collected does not need to remain in the file until the final decision, and regardless of the solution/result of the present investigation/process, with the consent of the defense attorney and the prosecution assistant, it may be immediately raised in favor of the victim’s family in anticipation of compensation,” the prosecutor wrote. The decision rests with the judge in the case.

Sought by the report, Renan’s defense stated that it will wait for the judge’s decision before commenting on the request. The WebSoccer company that manages Renan’s career said on Saturday that he “will provide all the assistance to the victim’s family.” As of yesterday, however, neither the player nor his representatives had contacted Eliezer’s family.

In his request, prosecutor Rogério Filócomo states that the deposit of bail in favor of the family is independent of any action for compensation made by the family against the player, which may even increase the amount due in the case.

On the internet, Palmeiras fans have mobilized to help the widow and daughters of the motorcyclist, who worked as a supervisor and was going to work at the time of the accident. Until this afternoon, a crowdfunding promoted by the Instagram page “Pitaco Palmeirense” had already raised more than R$ 53 thousand that will be donated to the family.