Restaurants criticize exchange of food stamps for cash – 07/25/2022 – Panel SA

Bar and restaurant owners, through Abrasel (a sector association), react to the suggestion of Deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP) for the payment of meal and food vouchers in cash in the provisional measure that proposes new rules for the benefit.

In a letter sent to deputies, Abrasel says that the changes will have very serious consequences, if approved, for the sector, generating huge losses, unemployment and bankruptcies for establishments, which are still suffering the consequences of the pandemic and inflation.

Study presented by Abrasel in the document shows that, in the possibility of the voucher being delivered in cash, only 35% of workers would use the benefit for the purpose for which it is intended.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Gilmara Santos