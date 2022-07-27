Review leaves energy bill cheaper in MS

According to a law passed in July, Energisa will have to return BRL 151.74 million charged to consumers

Reduction of the index was decided in an extraordinary meeting of Aneel. (Photo/Reproduction)

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved an average rate of 1.30% reduction in energy bills to consumers in Mato Grosso do Sul, coming into effect from tomorrow (27). The decision was given today, as a result of the RTA (Extraordinary Tariff Review) which determined the return of R$ 151.74 million of amounts paid that constituted double taxation.

The reduction for the low voltage consumer will be 1.31% and, for high voltage, 1.27%. According to Aneel, Energisa serves 1 million consumer units, with annual revenues of R$ 3.5 billion.

The reduction index will impact the percentage of readjustment granted in April, which was 18.16%.

The decision was taken at the 27th ordinary public meeting of Aneel and follows Law 14,385/22 on the exclusion of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) from the PIS/Cofins calculation basis for all concessionaires that have undergone a tariff review. The legislation determines the return of amounts of federal taxes collected by public service providers of electric energy distribution throughout Brazil.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, Energisa S/A announced that it would have to return BRL 548,171,586.06 to customers, due to tax deductions and expenses applied. However, R$ 101 million were written off, leaving approximately R$ 447 million.

Today, the director of Aneel, Ricardo Lavorato Till, rapporteur of the case, announced that the Federal Revenue Service granted, on July 19, the request for authorization of the PIS/Cofins credit and, on the following day, it was informed that the concessionaire’s compensation is BRL 16.860 million monthly until April 8, 2023, the base date for a new ordinary tariff review. This represents a total amount of R$ 151.74 million in tax compensation.

Soon after the presentation of the data, president of Concen (Consumer Council of the Energy Concession Area), Rosimeire Costa, who made history about the amount to be compensated and asked that the reduction rate be 1.63% for the next nine remaining months, until the readjustment base, in April 2023. “Although it was unfairly charged for 20 years”.

Rosimeire also asked that the meeting consider another compensation, the one provided for in law 14,182/21 on the privatization of Eletrobrás, which would represent R$ 74,742,686 in the case of Mato Grosso do Sul. The downward index in this case would be 1.47%.

The rapporteur, however, said that this compensation could not be added at today’s meeting, justifying that the legal provision of law 14,385 is exclusively for PIS/Cofins credits, making it impossible to make both reductions at once. “The credit is there, at the right time it will reach the consumer’s account”, he guaranteed.

For this review, then, the rapporteur of the process granted the average reduction of 1.30%, being 1.27% for high voltage consumers and 1.30% for low voltage consumers, in this case, affecting residential consumers , coming into force on the 27th of July.

The rapporteur’s vote was followed by the other Aneel directors.