Revolted, Jove ‘betrays’ Juma, asks José Leôncio and leaves his father perplexed; farmer surprises with decision

The drama of the protagonist couple will continue in the next chapters of the novel written by Bruno Luperi

In the next chapters of wetlandnovel adapted by Bruno Luperi, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will return to live in the tapera. Angry at the betrayal of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in relation to the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), the savage will still be “imprisoned” by Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and will flee the farm.

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), then, will go after the jaguar woman and start living with her sister-in-law. Not accepting the end of the marriage and tired of the whims of the Pantanal, Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado) will surprise his father with a masked “request”.

According to information revealed by Zean Bravo’s column, from the Extra newspaper, Mariana’s grandson (Selma Egrei) will encourage the rancher to take down the favorite corner of Maria Marruá’s heiress (Juliana Paes), something that the businessman has previously considered.

According to Bravo, the city boy will take the dubious attitude because he won’t be satisfied with the protagonist’s decision. Madeleine’s son (Karine Teles), by the way, will guarantee that it’s better for Zé Lucas not to cross his path again. Filó’s companion (Dira Paes), however, will not bring down the tapera.