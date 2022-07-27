Rita Lee’s silence in the world of shrillness becomes her last rebellion – Cultura

talk about Rita Lee from yesterday is easier. There is a solid idea, even bordering on the erasure of clichés, that evokes the “brave woman”, the “precursor rocker”, the “indomitable rebel” and the “eternal mutant” – all legitimate and justifying well-intentioned actions like the one that the Latin Grammy has just done when calling female voices to sing it. Giulia Be, Luísa Sonza, Manu Gavassi and the more veteran Paula Lima came, but Annita, Liniker, Ney Matogrosso, Pitty, Glória Groove, Vanessa Moreno, Criss, Patrícia Bastos, Tulipa Ruiz, Xênia França could also have come. Anyone who sings anything in Brazil after 1966 may not even know it, but it had its influence.

Less visible by choice, since the world began to go hysterical, Rita needs to be deciphered in her silence. Today, it is he, the absence of sound, that proves her courageous, precursory and indomitable. While the order is to appear, seal, go viral and engage with strategies that combine singles/factoids with a frequency of, at most, 30 days, as govern streaming platforms, creating a vale tudo of digital feedback, Rita retreats with Roberto de Carvalho. She recovers from the year in which she fought a relentless battle against a lung tumor with still short hair and heightened sensitivity, but long before that, she had already made the decision to disappear. Rita doesn’t give interviews other than by e-mail, doesn’t accept invitations to internet or TV programs and hasn’t performed live on tour since the show with a lot of police brutality and other bad memories that ended up in a police station in Sergipe – and a day will be counted spreading dirt everywhere – in January 2012. The world has become too heavy metal for Rita Lee’s rock and roll.

Silence, at the age of 74, is his last rebellion. A silence that becomes noise in the popstars’ logic: how do you pause between so many notes? Invisibility among so many peacocks? Meekness in ostentation? It must not be easy to overcome the temptation of viral and mega exposure in the game that always gives audience results in the worst of every like. Tired of indifference about your albums, Baby Gilberto trampled on the Brazilian flag and achieved ten or eleven hours of fame on social media. And certainly a few more followers. anitafeeding his fan base cookies between singles, went to the tattoo artist in 2021 to record the moment he outlined his anal region.

The noises of Rita’s times yielded the opposite: non-audience, disappearance and imprisonment. His high visibility at the time even made the police find a way to find 300 grams of marijuana, cigarette remains and a very dangerous hookah at his residence. Pregnant with Beto Lee, she didn’t smoke weed not out of prudishness, which wasn’t her case, but out of a mother’s instinct. Without a cell phone to record the scene, post it on her instagram and get thousands of likes, Elis Regina went to visit her, scolding the gorillas while holding her six-year-old son João Marcello Bôscoli. Let them take good care of her friend. The policemen fell silent and Rita’s voice never stopped ringing.