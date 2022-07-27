Rotavirus season is open: doctors guide how to identify symptoms – Cities

Children are more susceptible to rotavirus (File Photo)

Dry weather and back to school can form the perfect equation for the spread of viruses among babies and children. No wonder, cases begin to appear more frequently and are already reported on social networks, school groups, leaving parents on alert. To identify whether the child’s situation requires medical care, it is necessary to pay attention to a determining factor: hydration.

That’s what pediatrician and university professor Danielle Hoffmann explains. “The important thing is to stay hydrated. Keep breastfeeding if the baby is still breastfeeding, for the older ones to give hydration serums, you see, they are not those isotonics ready for athletes, they are really serums”, she says.

Whether due to rotavirus or gastroenteritis, the symptoms are similar and they tend to dehydrate due to vomiting and diarrhea. “It usually starts with vomiting, then fever, you can have abdominal pain and loss of appetite and diarrhea that takes two, three or even seven days to go away. Usually, they are more fetid stools and in a lot of quantity”, explains the doctor.

It was like this with little Flaya Farina, 8 years old, who, even though she was excited to return to the classroom, could not stay at school this Tuesday morning (26). Her uncle Paulo Farina, 39, had to rush to find her.

“She was super good last night. Earlier today, on the way to school, she felt sick, but said she was fine. We go to school. She comes in at 7:30 am and when it was 8:30 am, they called to pick her up because she was not well, with diarrhea and vomiting. We went to the health post, she took a covid test and it was negative. The doctor is treating it like a virus, with serum to hydrate and medication for motion sickness, ”she said.

Danielle pointed out that, as there is a vaccine for rotavirus, children are affected more mildly, as is the case with Flaya. However, there are warning signs, the main ones being: fever that doesn’t go away for more than 48 hours, blood in the stool and vomiting that doesn’t stop even with medication. “Then it is necessary to seek medical help”, she says.

That’s what Paloma’s grandmother, Adriana de Oliveira, 59, did. The girl, who is 10 years old, spent the night unable to contain her vomit, in addition to having a fever and diarrhea. “She vomited during the night. She has a fever and diarrhea. The doctor said it could even be dengue, but she doesn’t have spots on her body, or even rotavirus,” she said.

too much liquid – The serum cannot be replaced by water, according to the pediatrician, because, in this case, the mineral salts are not replaced. “Some parents also use probiotics, which are good bacteria, to help restore the intestinal flora and if the tummy is swollen, you can take medicine for gas”, she says.

On social media, pediatrician Daniel Becker shared some measures that can be taken in caring for the little ones in the face of the outbreak of viral gastroenteritis that has reached some Brazilian states. In this case, diarrhea appears first, followed by a high fever and, finally, a rash.

The orientation is still to prioritize the hydration of the child, as the liquid is expelled from the body pain not only by vomiting and diarrhea, but also by sweating. When smaller, more important to hydrate, being offered water, coconut water, juices, in addition to homemade serum and purchased alternately every 15 or 30 minutes.

