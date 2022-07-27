Russia threatens grain deal if exports are not cleared

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said today that the deal to release Ukraine’s grain exports could fall apart if Russian shipments are not cleared as well.

“These two documents were signed simultaneously, so they must be implemented in exactly the same way,” he told reporters, according to Russian agency Interfax.

Last week, Ukraine and Russia struck a deal to allow the export of wheat and other cereals across the Black Sea. The pact was signed in Istanbul, in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The purpose of the document is to stave off the risk of a global food crisis caused by the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports. Before the war, about 90% of Ukraine’s wheat, corn and sunflower exports were carried out by sea.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the same occasion, a document was signed to facilitate the export of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to international markets. Rudenko said, however, that he expects exports to start “in the near future.”

Last Saturday (23), the Russians launched missiles in the region of the port of Odessa, in the south of Ukraine, raising fears that the grain pact would be derailed. However, the government of President Vladimir Putin said the offensive was aimed only at military infrastructure and would not affect the agreement.

The global wheat shortage is one of the most far-reaching effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which now enters its sixth month.

