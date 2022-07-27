‘Sadness, Shame’: Pope’s Apology for Church Abuses Against Indigenous People in Canada

25 July 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Pope Francis addresses a meeting with First Nations, Métis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada

In his first public remarks during a trip to Canada, Pope Francis apologized to survivors of abuse at Catholic boarding schools for indigenous children.

“I am deeply sorry,” said the pope, on the grounds of a former boarding school in Maskwacis, near Edmonton.

He said his apology is a first step and that a “serious investigation” into the abuse must take place so the traumas can be overcome.

The pontiff is in Canada to apologize for the Church’s role in schools aimed at converting indigenous children.

The schools, funded by the Canadian government, were part of a policy aimed at destroying indigenous cultures.

The papal apology was met with applause from survivors in the audience, some of whom traveled from far and wide to hear the pope speak.

‘Pilgrimage of Penance’

Francis expressed “sadness, outrage and shame” over the actions of members of the Roman Catholic Church, which ran most boarding schools in Canada.

The 85-year-old pope called the school system a “disastrous mistake” and asked for forgiveness “for the wrong done by so many Christians” against indigenous peoples.

Also present at the event were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon, the first indigenous person to hold the position – whose role is to represent Queen Elizabeth II in the country, since the monarch is the head of state of Canada, a constitutional monarchy.

Before his remarks, the pope met privately with local church leaders and led a silent prayer at Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery, where there are identified — and likely unidentified — graves of boarding school students.

The former site of the Ermineskin boarding school, one of the largest in Canada, is the pope’s first stop on his journey — which the pontiff called “a pilgrimage of penance.”

Many have asked the pope to apologize for the role the Catholic Church has played in operating up to 70% of boarding schools in Canada.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Pope prays at Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery

The schools started operating in the 1870s, the last one being closed in 1996. During this period, around 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were taken from their homes and interned in these institutions.

The pope’s statements on Monday (25/7) follow a historic apology made in April to an indigenous delegation at the Vatican, at the time, Francis declared that boarding schools were a reason for “pain and shame”.

The apology was well received by indigenous leaders, but some urged the pope to take action.

Also in Edmonton, the pope will visit the Church of the Sacred Heart of First Peoples, Canada’s first national parish.

He is expected to make other public comments on the topic throughout his trip.