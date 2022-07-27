Santander platforms reopen this Tuesday; see what to do if you’ve been affected

After being down for about 11 hours, the systems of Banco Santander were re-established at the end of the night of this Monday (25). Customers stayed all day without the app, the website and the internet banking and, when they were able to access the channels, the services did not work, such as viewing statements and Pix.

The first error notifications were identified by DownDetector, a website that monitors the operation of internet services, around 10 am. The instabilities worsened and even the face-to-face services of the agencies were interrupted.

In a note sent to InfoMoneythe bank explained that operations returned to normal “safely and without any damage” around 9:30 pm.

“Our systems are back online, as are all service channels. Our teams worked hard to resolve the system failure and ensure that you can resume operations with absolute peace of mind, security and without any damage,” said the bank.

However, on Tuesday morning (26), customer reports posted on Twitter reported that some problems persisted.

“Santander, and this payment that was tripled?”, said one user. “Is the system still off?”, asked another after sharing a photo indicating that he was unable to enable a bank card in the app.

In response to users on Twitter, the bank explained that “the regularization” of the systems has already been carried out and that users must “be able to access normally” the bank’s channels. “Please try again and if you have any problems, I’m here and we’ll check it out!”, the bank told an internet user.

This Tuesday, the bank’s platforms no longer display the message “we’ll be back soon” and are opening normally. Services like Pix and extract view work normally.

What happened?

The problem that crashed Santander’s systems has not yet been officially revealed. In response to customer complaints, the bank stated that there was “intermittence in the channels”.

“We apologize for what happened. We identified an intermittence in our channels,” the bank said in response to a customer on Twitter.

Customers, irritated by the failures, also began to wonder on social networks if the bank was the target of a hacker attack. Another hypothesis that began to circulate in the sector is that the mainframe of current accounts may have been affected, which led to the systemic fall of the bank’s platforms.

O mainframe it is a kind of network of “supercomputers”, which are capable of supporting thousands of applications and devices.

This Tuesday (26), The InfoMoney contacted the bank again. Over the phone, the bank’s advisory reaffirmed that it suffered “intermittence in the channels” and that what happened was not related to “external events”, such as a hacker attack.

affected customers

Account holders affected with interest, due to delays in paying bills due this July 25, will be able to activate the bank’s official channels and request compensation for the damage caused.

“Any charge that has occurred as a result of this unavailability will be reimbursed, but if you still have any questions, you can contact us through the Customer Service, Santander App, Internet Banking or directly at your branch. We again sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and, for that very reason, thank you very much for your trust.”

The Santander Call Center contacts for individuals are: 4004 3535 (capitals and metropolitan regions), 0800 702 3535 (other locations), 0800 723 5007 (people with hearing or speech impairments). The service works between Monday and Friday, from 6 am to 10 pm; Saturday, from 8 am to 7 pm; and Sunday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

For legal entities, the recommendation is to get in touch by telephone: 4004 2125 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 726 2125 (other locations). The service works between Monday and Friday, from 8 am to 8 pm; and Saturday, from 8 am to 6 pm.

Related