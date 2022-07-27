Santander will reimburse customers for losses during app crash on Monday (25)

Santander positions itself after a system failure that left applications down and service suspended. understand the case

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Last Monday (25), Santander bank customers had difficulties accessing the institution’s application. And, consequently, they were unable to carry out basic day-to-day transactions, such as paying slips, consulting statements and making Pix, which may have brought embarrassment and loss to many users.

In this way, Santander stated that it will reimburse customers for any losses caused by the failure of the financial institution’s application systems.

Santander launches note

Thus, through a note, the bank did not explain the reasons why the application was down for almost the entire day and stated that services were being gradually restored. “Santander informs that the services affected by the systemic instability that occurred this Monday, the 25th, are being gradually restored. The Bank deeply regrets the inconvenience to customers, who will be compensated for any charges caused by unavailability”, he says.

In addition, on Tuesday (26), when accessing the application, the user came across a message from Santander stating that any charge incurred as a result of the system crash will be reimbursed by the bank.

“Our systems are back online, as are all service channels. Any charges incurred as a result of this unavailability will be refunded. We again sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you very much for your trust.” informs the message.

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

Offline system

In addition to the Santander app being down, other bank services were also unavailable. In the call center, a recorded message warned: “At the moment, our service is temporarily suspended, but we are already working to normalize it as soon as possible. Please come back later.”

According to the platform that monitors the operation of online services, DownDetector, the first notification of the problem was at 9:55 am

dissatisfaction

On social networks, especially on Twitter, many users were dissatisfied with the fall of the Santander system and how the situation was affecting their lives.

We identified an intermittence in our channels and we are already working to regularize it. Please try again later. — Santander Brazil (@santander_br) July 25, 2022

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com