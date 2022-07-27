Santos director talks about John, in the sights of Botafogo and São Paulo: ‘We count on him, at least until the end of the year’

Santos’ soap opera with goalkeeper John is still taking place behind the scenes. It was said a few weeks ago that the reserve goalkeeper would be leaving the club. São Paulo and Botafogo are two teams that have already shown interest in John. But according to the executive director of the saintsNewton Drummond, the goalkeeper must remain in the saints.

“The idea is not to negotiate the John. We have to think very carefully and be very calm. If the negotiation is good, we understand that it has to be done. But at the moment, no. He is an important player for us. He is an immediate backup of João Paulo. We understand that we do not need to make this negotiation”, said Drummond in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

But despite this, it seems that the goalkeeper has a desire to leave the club. São Paulo would have formalized a proposal to Johnwho asked not to be listed in the last game of saints. According to Drummond, it is the posture that is expected of a professional player.

“The request of John not participating in the game is natural because there was the possibility of a proposal. For the sake of preservation, I think it’s ok. The negotiation did not go through. Santos has no interest in negotiating the John. We count on him, at least until the end of the year”, said the executive of saints.

List about the status of John

Who also spoke openly about the situation of the Santos goalkeeper was the new coach of Peixe. In an interview, Lisca praised the attitude that John have with the team.

“I consider him even more for being true and speaking his feelings. It is difficult to tell the truth to the coach. He opened his heart with loyalty, he was very correct and I respect him a lot”, said Lisca.

The coach also said that he will not bar any decision that John take.

“It’s very important to understand the player and I don’t arrest anyone. Nobody is irreplaceable. If the proposal is good, it is not Lisca who will arrest him”, he said.