São Paulo company offers hundreds of home office (remote), hybrid and face-to-face job openings; there are secondary, technical and higher education positions

106 job openings for home office, hybrid and face-to-face work in São Paulo. Hiring is part of Benner’s 2022 revenue growth strategy of 30%.

As part of its growth strategy, Benner, a Brazilian company that provides software solutions and services that transform company processes into results, announces the opening of new job openings for high school, technical and higher education positions. There are also internship vacancies, check below how to register your CV.

In the first half of this year alone, Benner hired 245 people, an increase of 17% over the same period in 2021, reaching 1,251 employees in the company’s staff.

From this, Monique explains the importance of vacancies for the company’s business strategy. “We project a 30% growth in sales for this year, and in order to achieve our goals, it is essential to expand the team and invest in qualified employees who have the purpose of developing professionally together with Benner’s business”, she concludes.

Check below the home office (remote), hybrid and face-to-face job openings in São Paulo

The job openings are related to the areas of development, technology and innovation, projects, commercial, customer service, marketing, legal BPO and HR. The available positions are for the home office, face-to-face and hybrid models.

The employment opportunities offered by Benner include the cities of São Paulo, Blumenau, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Maringá, and are available for the following positions:

Developer (junior, full and senior)

Full Stack Developer (senior)

Test Technician (Junior, Full, Senior)

Support Technician (Junior)

Senior Systems Analyst (GOV)

Software architect

Operations and Project Manager

Services Project Manager

Systems Implementation Consultant

Legal Administrative Assistant

Calculation Analyst (Junior)

sales assistant

Technical Writer

designer

Digital Marketing Analyst

SEO Analyst

Channel Executive

Hunter Account Executive Specialized in Healthcare Software Sales

Logistics and HR Software.

And much more!

Benefits: For all positions, the company provides a benefit package that includes life insurance; medical and dental assistance; Benner Cuida (free 24-hour medical and psychological assistance platform); referral bonus; Day Off (on the day of the birthday); Corporate University (Alura); incentive to certifications; as well as education, marriage, day care aids; Home Office assistance; in addition to the Profit Sharing Program (PPR).

Enrollment: those interested in applying for the above job vacancies must register their CV directly on the company’s website, at this link.

Benner’s Recruitment and Selection Specialist, Monique Carvalho, explains the steps in the process of participation and selection of candidates. “The registration is 100% digital and all vacancies are specified and published on our website. After registering on the platform, our selection team performs the screening and contacts the candidates. In this way, all participants receive feedback, whether they are approved or not, but they need to be aware of the return emails. Those selected go through a pre-interview and, after that, the final stage is scheduled with the area manager to carry out the technical interview”, she explains.

