São Paulo forwards sale of striker for R$ 21 million

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on São Paulo forwards sale of striker for R$ 21 million 1 Views

transfers

Tricolor announced this Tuesday (26) the hiring of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, 23, from Banfield.

Matheus Hojaij

Per Matheus Hojaij

Sao Paulo players celebrate a goal (Photo: Getty Images)
Sao Paulo players celebrate a goal (Photo: Getty Images)
Matheus Hojaij

On the same day that he announced the signing of Giuliano Galoppo, the Sao Paulo hit the sale of the striker Emiliano Rigoni to Austin FC, of ​​Major League Soccer (MLS), for 4 million dollars (approximately R$ 21 million). According to journalist André Hernan, Tricolor has already forwarded the documents to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to settle the Argentine’s termination.

Rigoni played 70 matches for São Paulo and scored 13 goals. He had a very good start at Tricolor under the command of Hernán Crespo, but his performance began to drop after a muscle injury and, with Rogério Ceni, his football succumbed. This year, the Argentine scored just two goals, scored in the Campeonato Paulista.

With that, São Paulo disburses another “money” with the sale of players and recovers the investment made in Rigoni to take him away from Elche, in Spain. Tricolor paid around 3.8 million euros (approximately R$20.63 at the current price) to sign him in 2021.

São Paulo announced 9 reinforcements for the 2022 season

At the beginning of the year, goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha and midfielders Alisson, André Anderson, Andrés Colorado, Nikão and Patrick were hired. In the current transfer window, São Paulo signed midfielder Galoppo and striker Marcos Guilherme.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

peacemaker recognizes possibility of leaving Imperial, but says: “Nothing is 100% decided” | DRAFT5

“Going straight to the point, about everything that is happening, the rumors that are circulating …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved