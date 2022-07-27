São Paulo, Rio, Curitiba, Salvador and Goiânia should be the next capitals with 5G, but still no date set, says Anatel | Technology

Advisor Moisés Moreira, from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), reported this Wednesday (27) that São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Salvador and Goiânia should be the next capitals of the country with the activation of the 5G internet signal. pure. However, there is still no set date.

Brasília was the first city in the country to have the so-called “pure 5G”, offered in the 3.5 gigahertz band, which offers the highest speed and lowest latency (response time).

This Friday (29), the signal will be activated in Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre.

As a result, the capitals cited by Moreira become the next in line.

“São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador are capitals in which EAF [entidade administradora de faixa] is working, but so far she has not said anything about the date”, said the counselor.

5G in Brazil: guide explains what will change with the new technology

Understand the impacts of 5G on the lives of Brazilians

How is the installation process?

Operators, through Siga Antenado – an entity created by Claro, TIM and Vivo, winners of the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction –, need to install communication towers to activate 5G and filters to avoid interference with other bands of frequency.

They also need to start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the low-income population, who are entitled to the service.

After completing the installation of antennas, towers and filters, the operators communicate to Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to deal with the implementation of 5G. Subsequently, tests are carried out and, if no problem is found, the signal is released.

According to the public notice for the 5G auction, held in November last year, all capitals in the country must have the technology by the end of September. Initially, the deadline was July 31, but due to logistical difficulties in importing equipment, it was extended by 60 days.