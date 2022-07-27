Scientists believe they have found the cause of the childhood hepatitis outbreak

UK scientists believe they have uncovered the cause of the mysterious hepatitis in young children. Inflammation in the liver began to appear in April and was recorded in several countries around the world, including Brazil.

Researchers at University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital say two viruses are causing the inflammation: the adenovirus, which usually causes stomach pain and colds, and the adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2), which has no symptoms, but uses another virus to be able to multiply.

The two viruses would have circulated again with the end of the restrictions imposed to stop the transmission of Covid-19. For the authors, their co-infection caused the rare and severe cases of hepatitis in young children.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 1,010 probable cases of the disease have been recorded worldwide. Of these, 46 needed transplants and 22 ended up dying.

No link to coronavirus

Experts pointed out that severe hepatitis had no connection with coronavirus infections or vaccines against the disease, these hypotheses were even considered at the beginning of the outbreak.

“During the lockdown period, when the kids weren’t mixing, they weren’t transmitting viruses to each other and they weren’t even developing immunity to the infections that they would normally encounter,” said Judith Breuer, a virology expert who led the study pointing to co-infection. as a reason for severe hepatitis in children.