Scientists believe they have found the cause of the mysterious hepatitis

Two independent studies in the UK of children who developed unexplained liver damage, or mystery hepatitis, found a virus called adeno-associated virus 2 in almost all of them.

Adeno-associated virus 2, or AAV2, is a common virus that infects nearly everyone in early childhood, but was not previously thought to cause any disease.

The virus can integrate DNA into the genome of infected cells and thus remain in the body indefinitely.

However, AAV2 is quite uncommon as it can only replicate in the presence of other viruses such as adenovirus or herpes virus.

So it’s still unclear whether AAV2 is the cause of hepatitis or just an indicator of an adenovirus infection, according to researcher Emma Thomson, from the University of Glasgow, UK.

What the findings suggest is that AAV2 or another virus may be causing liver damage through an as-yet-unknown immune mechanism in children with a genetic predisposition, as nearly all of them also had a genetic variant that affects their immune response.

“There may be an immune-mediated cause of viral-triggered hepatitis, although much more work is needed to validate this hypothesis,” says Thomson.

She suspects that a small number of these cases have not been recognized for many years. In Scotland specifically, where Thomson is headquartered, there was a lower than normal number of adenovirus infections due to Covid-19 restrictions, followed by a large spike in adenovirus infections when measures were relaxed. This may have led to many cases of hepatitis occurring at the same time.

“We don’t think the lockdown precipitated this,” says Thomson.

Hepatitis outbreak

It was in April of this year that doctors in England and Scotland reported a cluster of cases of children developing liver damage.

What was intriguing is that none of the cases tested positive for the typical hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses, which usually cause the disease.

The children initially had gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and yellowing of the eyes and skin.

More than 1,000 cases of mysterious hepatitis have been reported worldwide.

Globally, more than 1,000 cases of hepatitis of unknown cause in children have been reported. Most have recovered, but 22 children have died so far.