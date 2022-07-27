Scientists identify universal language center in the brain

Neuroscientists discover that the same area of ​​the brain is used for language processing in dozens of different spoken languages, activating what is now called the “universal language network” in the organ. The language processing center had already been studied extensively, but only in English speakers.

Now, more than 45 languages ​​from 12 different language families have been studied in relation to the area they activate in the brain when heard by a native speaker. Some examples are Japanese, Portuguese, Swahili, Armenian, Tagalog and Vietnamese. The scientists responsible for the study are from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, in the United States, and from Carleton University, in Canada.

The brain processing centers for 45 languages ​​from 12 different language families are the same, the study finds (Image: twenty20photos/envato)

Languages, brains and studies

Discovering a region used for language processing in a generalized way makes it possible to carry out further studies analyzing potential differences between languages ​​and language families, such as the way they are implemented in the brain. Speakers of tonal languages, for example, such as Mandarin, change the meaning of words by changing tone (tonal languages). English, previously studied, is not a tonal language, and is likely processed differently in the brain.

Published on July 18 in the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience, the study involved two native speakers of each language, scanning their brains as they performed related cognitive tasks. The method used was functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), which monitors the flow of oxygenated blood through the brain.

Active cells in the organ need more energy and therefore oxygen, so the technology provides indirect data about brain activity. During exams, participants listened to excerpts from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland in their native language. They also heard recordings in the same language, but distorted until they were incomprehensible, and versions read in languages ​​they did not know.

Probabilistic brain map: red areas are the brightest when listening to the native language, and the brightest when listening to an unknown language (Image: Malik-Moraleda et al./Nature Neuroscience)

In addition, they had to perform tasks related to memory and solve math problems. The results showed that listening to the native language activated the same brain centers as all participants, and the incomprehensible snippets in other languages ​​and math and memory tasks did not activate the brain’s language network. This was confirmed in all 45 languages ​​tested.

In native English speakers, the areas of the brain that are activated during language processing are mostly in the left hemisphere of the brain, primarily in the frontal lobe (behind the forehead) and temporal lobe (just behind the ears). The participants’ brain activity remained in these same places throughout the experiments.

Some small variations in brain activity emerged in individual comparisons between speakers of different languages, but it is also present among English speakers. While not exactly surprising to scientists, the results build a solid foundation for future studies and demonstrations, especially in more specific and in-depth comparisons between languages ​​from different families.

Source: Nature, MIT