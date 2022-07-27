Second phase of “Amounts Receivable” remains unforeseen; see reasons

The strike by Central Bank servers delayed the forecast of several services. Among them is the second phase of “Receivables”. The tool is updated to be even more complete, so the delay may be even longer. See what is known so far about the long-awaited second phase.

According to the Central Bank, a new date has not yet been defined. Despite this, the forecast is that the calendar will be released soon and now with all the news about the new and awaited stage of the “Amounts Receivable”.

Second phase of “Amounts Receivable

The initial forecast was that the newest phase of the release of these values ​​would have taken place by May 2. More than two months have passed, but so far the process still does not have an official forecast to take place.

According to data released by the Central Bank, the amounts to be returned to Brazilians exceed R$ 4.1 billion in this second stage. This is precisely why the expectation of those who wait for the system’s novelties is increasing.

For now, the consultation is suspended, so anyone who enters the official website ends up not finding any information that allows them to check the amount each Brazilian has to receive.

The Central Bank only added that it is working on improvements to the system and that the new amounts should be included in this new phase. For this reason, it is advisable that those who had nothing to receive in the first round should make the Query now in this second moment.

That’s because new fonts will be included. There will be about seven points of forgotten resources in banks, in addition to fees charged improperly. It will also include prepaid and postpaid payment accounts that were closed with balance available and other situations. Be sure to check it out as soon as it’s available.