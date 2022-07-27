See how to check the amount to be received from the 2021 FGTS profit

Caixa Econômica Federal began distributing the 2021 profit from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In all, R$ 13.2 billion will be paid to 106.7 million workers.

The distribution index will be 0.02748761 over the existing balance in the account on December 31, 2021. This means that for every R$100, R$2.75 must be credited to the account.

HOW TO CONSULT THE FGTS 2021

The query to find out how much you will receive in your FGTS account is made in the Guarantee Fund application. In the statement, the information will be as “AC Cred Distr Result Base Year 12/2021”. Soon after will come the distributed value.

1 – Open or update the FGTS app

2 – Click on “Enter the app”

3 – Enter CPF and go to “Next”; then enter your password and click “Login”

4 – Click on the images requested by the application to confirm that you are not a robot

5 – On the home page, below, go to “My FGTS”

6 – On the next page, all the Guarantee Fund accounts will appear; to know the amount deposited in each one, click on each account; they appear in the following order: first, the current or last company you worked for; then the others

7 – Go to “View extract”

8 – Then, the information “AC Cred Distr Result Base Year 12/2021” will appear with the amount distributed

9 – It is possible to generate a PDF; for this, go to “Generate PDF Extract”, on the left, in orange

10 – In the PDF, information about the distribution of profits appears only at the end of the last sheet; scroll the bar to check the data

WHEN TO WITHDRAW THE MONEY?

The results obtained in 2021 were BRL 13.3 billion. 99% will be distributed, the highest volume since 2017, when the money began to be paid to shareholders.

The withdrawal of amounts is not immediate and can only be done if the worker fits into one of the 16 situations of FGTS release, such as retirement, dismissal without just cause or for the purchase of their own home, for example.

HOW MUCH WORKERS CAN RECEIVE

Amount in FGTS – Amount to be received (rounded off)

100 – 2.75

500 – 13.74

1,000 – 27.49

2,000 – 54.98

3,000 – 82.46

4,000 – 109.95

5,000 – 137.44

6,000 – 164.93

7,000 – 192.41

8,000 – 219.90

9,000 – 247.39

10,000 – 274.88

20,000 – 549.75

30,000 – 824.63

40,000 – 1,099.50

50,000 – 1,374.38

60,000 – 1,649.26

70,000 – 1,924.13

80,000 – 2,199.01

90,000 – 2,473.88

100,000 – 2,748.76

110,000 – 3,023.64

120,000 – 3,298.51

130,000 – 3,573.39

140,000 – 3,848.27

150,000 – 4,123.14

160,000 – 4,398.02

170,000 – 4,672.89

180,000 – 4,947.77

190,000 – 5,222.65

200,000 – 5,497.52

PAYMENT HAS BEEN ADVANCED

By law, the FGTS profit is deposited until August 31 of the following year. But, by decision of the Board of Trustees of the Guarantee Fund, at a meeting held last Friday (22), payment is being advanced in 2022.

The meeting was held to present the balance of the FGTS, with approval of the accounts and resolution on profit distribution. The idea of ​​paying the amounts in advance came from José Aguiar, from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip).

According to a representative of Caixa, which is responsible for distributing the amounts, the advance could be made as soon as the resolution with the release of the profit was published, which occurred this Monday (25).

The resolution provides that the FGTS operating agent, that is, Caixa, must adopt measures so that the linked accounts with right receive the credits until August 31, 2022.

WHO IS RIGHT TO FGTS PROFIT?

All workers with accounts linked to the FGTS, whether active or inactive, are entitled to receive the previous year’s profit. Payment is made until August 31 of each year, for those who had a balance on December 31 of the base year. Although provided for in a law of May 1990, the distribution of profit was regulated and began to take effect only in 2017.