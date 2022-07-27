See images of the luxury helicopter that arrived in Viracopos inside the Beluga ‘whale’ plane | Campinas and Region

Share on WhatsApp

The aircraft version, one of the most modern and comfortable on the market, is described as “effortlessly elegant” by the company. After being unloaded, the helicopter was taken to an Azul hangar at the terminal, where it is expected to remain for a few days. The destination and departure date have not been confirmed.

“The removal of the helicopter alone took about an hour,” said Furiatto, mentioning that the entire operation, including the preparation and unloading of parts from the aircraft, took almost four hours.

See below for details about the helicopter and more photos.

ACH160 helicopter is removed from inside the Beluga plane, in Viracopos — Photo: Osvaldo Furiatto/Personal Archive

ACH160 helicopter is removed from inside the Beluga plane, in Viracopos — Photo: Osvaldo Furiatto/Personal Archive

ACH160 helicopter is removed from inside the Beluga plane, in Viracopos — Photo: Osvaldo Furiatto/Personal Archive

ACH160 helicopter is removed from inside the Beluga plane, in Viracopos — Photo: Osvaldo Furiatto/Personal Archive

Helicopter price and owner

The value of the helicopter and information about the owner and the cost of the “freight” involved in the operation with the Beluga were not disclosed.

“For reasons of contractual confidentiality, Airbus does not disclose customer data on its aircraft”, says a note from the company’s press office.

The cargo plane arrived in Viracopos around 1:50 pm on Monday and should leave the city on the morning of this Wednesday (27), informed the airport concessionaire.

The official Airbus website shows that the aircraft is one of the most luxurious and modern on the market. Among the information released to the public are capacity, as well as interior photos.

Transport from up to 10 passengers;

passengers; Flight autonomy for 4:30 am ;

; speed up to 287 km/h ;

; Autonomy to scroll up to 852 km (route between SP and Brasilia is 874 km, for example)

Maximum take-off weight in 6,050 kg

Interior with handmade rug, leather linings and wood veneers;

“It’s the first helicopter of this model delivered in Brazil, the newest developed by Airbus. Fast, modern, extremely comfortable. I don’t know exactly the equipment configuration for this customer, but if you put US$ 16 million [em torno de R$ 86,6 milhões]is not out of what he arrived”, said the pilot and lawyer specialized in aeronautical law, Rodrigo Duarte.

(CORRECTION: The g1 erred in informing that the ACH 160 helicopter delivered on Monday (25) in Viracopos belongs to the Line Lounge line. According to Airbus, it is an earlier version of the same model. The information was corrected at 9:50 pm on Wednesday, July 26.)

Image shows the interior of the ACH160 helicopter — Photo: Reproduction/Airbus

Airbus model ACH160 helicopter — Photo: Reproduction/Airbus

Approximately 150 aviation admirer photographers were registered to accompany the arrival of the aircraft at the airport and three buses were used in the operation.

The director of operations in Viracopos, Marcelo Mota, explained that the operation began to be planned almost four months ago and mobilized approximately 250 people, including members of the Military and Federal Police, Federal Revenue, Emdec, in addition to employees of the terminal managing concessionaire. There were no reflections on flight operations at the airport.

On its first trip to Latin America, the aircraft arrived in Brazil on Sunday afternoon (24) and landed in Fortaleza (CE). The freighter spent the night in Ceará and took off for the city of São Paulo at 11:30 am, informed the concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil, which manages the terminal in Campinas.

Initially, the plane was scheduled to arrive in the capital of Ceará on Saturday and, in the city of São Paulo, on Sunday. However, a storm in Dakar, Senegal, prevented the aircraft from taking off, which delayed the entire schedule.

'Beluga' aircraft lands at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas — Photo: Osvaldo Furiatto

Beluga Aircraft at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas — Photo: Guilherme Ramos

The differentiated model drew attention and attracted admirers in Fortaleza on Sunday. With that in mind, the Federal and Military Highway Police and the Campinas City Hall set up a special scheme to avoid accidents in Viracopos. Among the actions is monitoring to prevent drivers from stopping on Rodovia Santos Dumont (SP-075) to see the plane.

The aircraft is known for its exotic shape, which resembles a beluga whale, also known as a white whale.

According to the Airbus website, the plane is 56.16 meters long, with a height of 17.25 meters and a wing span of 44.84 meters. The freighter has a maximum payload of 40 tons, with a maximum range of 1,650 kilometers (km), depending on the amount of fuel and cargo.

The company indicated that the aircraft is available to freight companies as a means of transporting larger loads, having one of the largest luggage compartments among civil or military aircraft today.

Beluga Aircraft at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas — Photo: Guilherme Ramos