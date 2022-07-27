See what #FACT or #FAKE is in Simone Tebet’s interview for Central das Eleições, on GloboNews | elections

The MDB’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, was interviewed on the Central das Eleições program, on GloboNews this Monday (25).

It was the first interview in the series of interviews with pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic on the channel. The conversation was broadcast live from GloboNews studios.

The senator was questioned by Natuza Nery, Andréia Sadi, Flávia Oliveira, Fernando Gabeira, Julia Duailibi, Miriam Leitão, Valdo Cruz, Gerson Camarotti, Ana Flor and Octavio Guedes.

André Janones (Avante) will be interviewed on the 26th, and Ciro Gomes (PDT) on the 27th. Lula and Bolsonaro were also invited, but did not confirm their presence at the meeting.

The Fact or Fake team checked Simone Tebet’s main statements. Read:

“Family farming puts more than 70% of the beans on our table.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to a report published by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) in January 2020, based on data from the Agricultural Census, family farming produces 70% of Brazil’s beans.

“There are 31 million Brazilians starving in the world’s breadbasket.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: A survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Rede Penssan) points out that 33 million people in Brazil go hungry daily. Since 2020, the number of Brazilians facing this problem has increased by 14 million.

“Who effectively generates more jobs with a formal contract and with higher income is the industrial sector.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: According to the most recent data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), in May this year Brazil registered 41.7 million active employment contracts through the CLT. Of this total, the sector with the most workers with a formal contract is services, with 19.8 million; followed by the commerce sector, with 9.6 million. Industry appears in third place, with a stock of 8.1 million workers.

Regarding May admissions, the service sector is also ahead, with 880,415; in the industrial sector, there were 308,939 admissions. In 2022, the service sector hired 4.5 million workers, against 1.5 million in the industrial sector.

Also according to Caged, the average salary for admission to the service sector in May, the latest available data, was BRL 2,030.66. The industrial sector was R$ 1,934.51.

“The worker spends almost half of what he earns on food.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to data from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (DIEESE) in June, the average price of the basic food basket costs 49.05% of the minimum wage in Aracaju, the capital with the lowest cost, and costs up to 69.31% of income. minimum in São Paulo, the capital with the most expensive food basket in the country.

“It is necessary to provide transparency. We are facing a secret budget that is consuming 16 billion a year.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: For the year 2022, the rapporteur’s amendments, known as the “secret budget”, will amount to R$ 16.5 billion, distributed to deputies and senators. The transparency of these amendments is questioned in lawsuits at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

“I come from the Pantanal, which is suffering from one of the worst droughts in the last 40 years. We have already lost, in the last 35 years, 70% of our waters.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Researchers from the National Center for Monitoring and Disaster Alert (Cemaden), the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) and the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp) point out that the Pantanal is experiencing one of the worst droughts in the last 50 years.

Furthermore, according to Mapbiomas, the Pantanal has lost 68% of its water surface in 35 years.

“The MDB is the only party, together with Cidadania and the PSDB, to present a competitive woman. I respect the other two pre-candidates a lot, I wish them all the luck in the world, but, as they represent a smaller party, they won’t have that space of speech.”

#NOTHAT. See why: The last national Datafolha poll with voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic was released on June 23. In it, Simone Tebet had 1% of voting intentions, the same percentage of vote of the pre-candidate Vera Lúcia, of the PSTU. With the margin of error plus or minus 2, Tebet was also technically tied with PCB pre-candidate Sofia Manzano, despite her not scoring in the poll.

As for speech space, there is still no defined division of electoral advertising time for each candidate for the campaign period. This will only be done in August, after the party conventions, and the so-called media plan is defined. As the size of the parties’ benches in the Chamber of Deputies is one of the factors for this distribution, however, Tebet’s party bench will give her more advertising time than the other pre-candidates, who do not have representation in parliament.

“The flying rivers that leave the Legal Amazon are not reaching the Midwest, they are not pouring the rain that is so necessary for our state, and Mato Grosso, which is the largest producer of cattle and soy and corn, which puts food in the table of the Brazilian population, may be delivering this product.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to Bruno Takeshi Tanaka Portela, meteorologist and Master in Climate and Environment at the National Institute for Research in the Amazon (Inpa), the increase in deforestation has, over the years, caused flying rivers – a phenomenon that takes moisture from the basin to other regions of the country – in fact weaken, since they depend on the forests of the North Region to happen.

In addition, according to data from the latest Municipal Livestock survey (IBGE), carried out in 2020, Mato Grosso is the leader in the number of cattle herds in the country, with 32.7 million heads.

The state was also the largest Brazilian producer of soybeans in the 2020/21 harvest, with a production of 35.947 million tons, according to data from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa).

Regarding corn, data from the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production (LSPA), by IBGE, point to a record estimate of 263 million tons in May, with Mato Grosso and Paraná being the main producers of this grain.

“Those ones [partidários do MDB] who already speak in support of ex-president Lula are the same who were ministers of the ex-president.”

#NOTHAT. See why: Among the MDB supporters who have declared their support for former President Lula are leaders from at least 11 states. In the meeting with the PT, on July 18, there are names of politicians who were not among the staff of Lula’s ministries during his eight years in the presidency.

The current governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, who attended the meeting, began his political career in 2005 and did not hold positions in the federal government during the PT presidency. Another who attended the meeting was the current leader of the MDB bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL). He also did not hold positions in the federal government in the PT government.

The senator from Amazonas, Eduardo Braga, for example, became Minister of Mines and Energy for Dilma, but not for Lula.

The meeting was also attended by politicians who had occupied ministries in Lula’s government, such as Edison Lobão and Eunício Oliveira.

“I, as a state deputy, was (…) who prevented, along with some colleagues, the possibility of taking alcohol plants to the Pantanal.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The state of Mato Grosso do Sul has a law that, since 1982, prohibits the installation of alcohol plants in the Pantanal. In 2003, the then governor José Orcírio dos Santos (PT) published a decree to allow the activity in the Pantanal region. He was questioned by environmental movements and also by state representatives, including Simone Tebet.

In 2005, a bill authorizing the implementation of alcohol plants in the Pantanal also began to be processed in the Legislative Assembly. The PL was shelved by 17 votes to 4. Therefore, the deputies, including Simone Tebet, in fact blocked a bill that could allow the installation of alcohol plants in the Pantanal.

“You have a tax expense of R$ 340 billion. The constitutional amendment itself already establishes that, every year, you have to reduce [o gasto tributário] in 1%, to arrive, in 8 years… It is half a percent, that arrives in 8 years to 4[% do PIB]. If you’re talking about something along these lines, we’re talking about reducing it by at least something around R$60 billion.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: This year’s budget provides, based on an estimate produced by the Federal Revenue, a total tax expenditure of R$ 371.1 billion, and not R$ 340 billion as mentioned by the candidate.

The constitutional amendment cited by Tebet is Amendment No. 109, enacted in March 2021. Unlike what was said by the candidate, however, the forecast is not that the percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) related to these revenues will be reduced from 8% to 4% in 8 years, but to a maximum of 2% in the same period. For 2022, the forecast is that tax expenditures will represent 3.95% of GDP.

“Why do we have 47 million children enrolled in elementary school and only 7.5 million in high school?”

#NOTHAT. See why: Unlike the one cited by the candidate, the correct number of enrollments in elementary school is 26.5 million, according to data from the National Institute for Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep). Secondary education, in fact, registered 7.77 million enrollments. If all basic education is considered, which includes the stages from kindergarten to high school, then there are 46.6 million enrolled students.

“This bench is wrong in the matter of trying to allow the exploitation of potassium in indigenous areas. I have already taken a position against it… even because most of the potassium, 80%, is not in indigenous areas. This is an excuse for cattle to sleep. I am against the PL [projeto de lei] that advances without any criteria.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: A study carried out by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) shows that, of the 13.7 million hectares likely to have potassium reserves, only 11% are on indigenous lands. The research was based on government data, such as the National Mining Agency (ANM) and the Brazilian Geological Survey (CPRM). In March of this year, President Jair Bolsonaro defended congressional approval of a law that regulates mining on indigenous lands. According to Bolsonaro, approval of the project could release the exploration of potash, used in fertilizers in agribusiness, in the region of the mouth of the Madeira River. As Brazil imports fertilizers from Russia, there is a risk of product shortages due to the war with Ukraine.

“Pará, for example, has 50% of its houses considered subnormal. Do you know what that means? Half of the population of the second or third richest state in Brazil is subnormal!”

#NOTHAT. See why: According to data from a preliminary mapping of subnormal agglomerates carried out by IBGE in 2019, it is estimated that in the State of Pará, only 19.68% of occupied households are considered subnormal. In the same survey, the capital Belém, however, appears with 55.5% of households in the same condition, being the municipality with the highest proportion in the entire country.

“Sixty percent of domestic violence from rapes in Brazil is not against women, it is against children from zero to 12, 13 years old.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Of all the victims of rape or rape of the vulnerable in Brazil in 2021, 61.3% are children between zero and 13 years old, according to data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, prepared by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In this group, children from 10 to 13 years old represent 31.7% of the total. Another 19.1% are between 5 and 9 years old. And 10.5% are less than 4 years old. The survey also shows that 82.5% of the perpetrators of the crime are known to the victims; 86.7% of whom were relatives of the children.

*Clara Velasco, Felipe Grandin, Débora Monserrat, Dener Alano, Hermínio Bernardo, Marcelo Gomes, Marcelo Parreira, Marcus Vincax, Marina Pinhoni, Patrícia Fiúza, Paulo Assad, Paulo Veras, Roney Domingos and Victor Farias.

17 of 17 Fact or Fake – stamp — Photo: Arte/G1 Fact or Fake – seal — Photo: Arte/G1

LOOK other checks made by the FATO or FAKE team

Add our WhatsApp number: +55 (21) 97305-9827 (after adding the number, send a greeting to be subscribed)