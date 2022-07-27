Sesab rules out 1st case of monkeypox in the interior of Bahia

What would be the first case of monkeypox in the interior of Bahia was ruled out by the Bahia Health Department (Sesab) this Tuesday afternoon (26). Contrary to what Sesab previously announced, the notification in the municipality of Ilhéus was declared false after reviewing laboratory reports.

Another 31 suspected cases of the disease caused by the Monkeypox virus are being investigated. There are notifications from the municipalities of Barra (01), Ibicaraí (02), Laje (01), Mutuípe (03), Porto Seguro (01), Salvador (15), Santa Cruz Cabrália (01), Santo Antônio de Jesus (03) , São Miguel das Matas (01) and Vitória da Conquista (03). In all cases, sanitary measures to monitor close contacts, as well as isolation, were adopted, according to the ministry.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia. The rash begins between 1 and 3 days after the onset of fever and has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.