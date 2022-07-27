‘Setback’, say naturists about proposal to ban nudism on Balneário Camboriú beach | Santa Catarina

The beach has been frequented by practitioners of naturism for 40 years and is considered the first Brazilian nudist beach, according to the city hall. (see below).

“[A mudança] it would mean a setback and would demonstrate prejudice towards naturists. The councilor’s justification is based on the insecurity of the place. Public security is not the responsibility of the citizen, it is the competence of the public power”, defended Silveira.

The bill was filed by councilor Anderson dos Santos (Podemos) on July 15. In the justification, the congressman says that the beach has become a space of “exacerbated promiscuity” by becoming a scene for drug use (see below). The proposal changes the Master Plan.

The President recalls that the Naturist Code of Ethics lists as a serious fault sexually ostensible behavior, in addition to sexual practices in public areas. Possessing and using illegal drugs are also on the list of rules edited by FBRN.

“We observe, therefore, that naturism is not the cause of the disorders that occurred in Praia do Pinho, but the lack of security and action by public bodies”, he informed.

According to councilor Anderson dos Santos (Podemos), through advice, the place was not meeting the requirements and standards necessary to be considered a naturist beach, and that “local news is constant about the misuse, immoral and even illegal of the place”.

“News of orgies, petty thefts and thefts and a lot of damage to the environment with waste pollution and negative impacts on natural vegetation. So, we spent almost a year collecting this news, talking to the community and we came to the conclusion that the majority’s will was end with naturism and, thus, make it widely and openly accessible and permanent”, he defended.

The councilor considers that the beach has conditions to be explored in other ways, such as the international certification of beach quality, the Blue Flag. The beaches of Estaleiro and Estaleirinho are the only ones registered in the municipality.

Questioned by g1 SC, the Military Police of Balneário Camboriú reported, on Thursday (21), that no incident involving sexual crimes was recorded in the last 12 months at the location. In the period, only six incidents were attended to on site. They involve drug possession, theft, damage and injury.

First naturist beach in Brazil

Praia do Pinho is located about 80 kilometers from Florianópolis

Praia do Pinho is considered the first of Brazilian naturism, according to the City Hall of Balneário Camboriú. The practice began in the early 1980s. The site is about 500 meters long, divided into two small strips of sand by a rock, where couples are on one side and unaccompanied on the other. It has a sea with strong waves and is surrounded by cliffs and vegetation.

Founded by naturists, the Associação Amigos da Praia do Pinho was the one who implemented a code of ethics to monitor the attitudes of regulars.