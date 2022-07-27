‘She just wanted to get rid of this man. He threatened her every day’, says mother of hairdresser shot dead at home

Very shaken, elderly caretaker Beatriz Maria do Nazareth, 62, said that her youngest daughter, hairdresser Sarah Jersey Nazareth Pereira, who was shot dead at home, had been trying to end her relationship for years with Queven da Silva e Silva, the main suspect in the murder. The victim’s mother also said that in recent months the threats have intensified. Sarah, 23, was with her two children, one aged two months and the other aged 4, when she was shot in the early hours of Tuesday (26). She and the children were in the house where they lived, on Rua Tadeu Kosciusko, on the corner of Rua Riachuelo, in downtown Rio.

— I’m here at the IML to resolve the procedures for the death of my youngest daughter. I just want him arrested. She left two small children, now what? What is going to be? My daughter was very happy because she was working there at (Rua do) Lavradio — says Ms. Bia, as she is known in the neighborhood.

The victim’s mother spoke of the troubled relationship, and that he was persistent. She completes:

“She just wanted to get rid of him, but he stalked her, called every day. They were together for a few years. That monster killed my youngest daughter. I only ask that he be imprisoned for the rest of his life. My daughters were raised on this street. Everyone knows us,” he said.

Queven da Silva e Silva was arrested hours after the shooting death of Sarah Jersey Nazareth Pereira Photo: Reproduction

The main suspect in the crime is Sarah’s ex-husband, Queven, 26, resident of Morro dos Prazeres, in Santa Teresa. He has 47 criminal records, including robbery, drug trafficking and murder, and has been on the run from Rio de Janeiro’s justice system since 2016. There are at least eight outstanding arrest warrants against him. After today’s crime, he fled, but was located and arrested by agents from Bairro Presente in the vicinity of the favela. According to the PM, he would be executed by drug traffickers who did not accept the murder. He was found tied up.

In the room where Sarah was, experts from the Civil Police recovered 16 pistol cartridges. About two months ago, the criminal would have tried to kill his ex-companion with a knife in the neck.

At the time, Sarah was hospitalized for a few days at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital. According to police officers from the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), who were at the scene, the suspect would have arrived at the victim’s house around 4:20 am and fired three shots into the air. Upon entering the property, Queven shot the woman several times, who died instantly.

A hairdresser’s neighbor says he heard the shots and would have seen the victim’s sister fleeing through the region to avoid being killed. The witness also said that the sister even shouted for a homeless boy to flee so as not to be shot. The resident tells the moments of terror:

“It was just after 4:30 when the shooting started. There were more than 16 shots. My cat who went to the window and caught my attention. The shots, which were muffled, gave the impression that they were coming from Lapa. As we had this mess not long ago, I thought it would have been close to the Arches, but it wasn’t. I went to the window and saw a motorcycle stopped — says the resident.

